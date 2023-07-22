Getting control of the use of artificial intelligence is a central issue in the current strikes of Hollywood's actors and writers. Famous actors fear that studios will be able to alter and reuse their images and voices without getting their consent or paying them properly. Less known actors fear that they will be replaced altogether with digital avatars. The studios say they've offered fair protections on the issue, but the actors' union disagrees. Striking screenwriters say they are OK with using AI to help create scripts, but that it should be a tool in their hands, not something their employers can use to push them aside.