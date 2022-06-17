- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The long, oddly charming title of "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande" is a line of dialogue spoken near the end of this not-too-long and thoroughly charming British comedy. Much earlier than that, however, you might find yourself expressing some version of the same sentiment. Leo Grande (Daryl Mc…
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
ATLANTA — Duluth resident and stand-up comic Mo'Nique has settled a 2019 discrimination lawsuit with Netflix where she argued she was given a low-ball offer by the streaming service in 2017 in part because she is a Black woman.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Believe it or not, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! has denied that reality star Kim Kardashian damaged Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress when she wore it to the Met Gala last month.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
America's favorite nice guy, Tom Hanks, lost his signature cool on Wednesday night when a group of fans swarmed him and his wife, Rita Wilson, in New York City.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The Television Critics Association just gave Principal Ava Coleman something new to brag about.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Jerry & Marge Go Large" is a charmer. It's a low-key, fact-based caper movie that overcomes some broad comedy leanings to settle into the sweet stuff in the soft center. It's bolstered by a funny script and dependably sharp performances by Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A verified Instagram account belonging to actor Ezra Miller is no longer on the platform after "The Flash" star allegedly mocked authorities about their whereabouts.
- By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER - Associated Press
-
A father has been acquitted of paying off a Georgetown University tennis coach to get his daughter into the school in the final trial linked to the explosive college admissions bribery scandal. Amin Khoury was not found guilty by jurors on all counts in the case that accused him of bribing then-Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Ernst with cash in a brown paper bag in exchange for his daughter’s recruitment to the team. Khoury’s attorneys argued the girl was properly admitted to the school. They sought to paint the government’s star witness — the middleman — as a liar who made up the story to save himself from potential tax crimes.
- By The Associated Press
-
US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW for week ending 6/11/2022
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 11, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 11, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
A mature comedy about sex, intimacy and aging, "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande" strikes a delicate note in its handling of subjects that are often mishandled by the movies, when they're even dealt with at all.
- By The Associated Press
-
US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW for week ending 6/11/2022
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
A small town Michigan couple games the lottery and winds up raking in millions in "Jerry & Marge Go Large," an inspired-by-a-true-story comedy that squanders its goodwill by suffocating everything it touches in folksy cliches.
- By JON GAMBRELL - Associated Press
-
Authorities across much of the Muslim world have barred Disney’s latest animated film “Lightyear” from being played at cinemas after the inclusion of a brief kiss between a lesbian couple. That's according to The Walt Disney Co., which is premiering the film on Thursday and Friday across the world. Thirteen nations and the Palestinian territory barred the Pixar film that has actor Chris Evans voicing the inspiration for the astronaut hero Buzz Lightyear from the “Toy Story” movies. The nations involved in the ban include: Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and the United Arab Emirates.
TO INFINITY AND BEYOND! IN CELEBRATION OF THE THEATRICAL RELEASE OF DISNEY AND PIXAR'S "LIGHTYEAR," SHOWCASE CINEMAS IN THE U.K. SENDS BUZZ LIGHTYEAR'S NEW SIDEKICK "SOX" INTO SPACE
- PR Newswire
-
NORWOOD, Mass., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcase Cinemas, a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, announced today that it sent Buzz Lightyear's robot cat sidekick "Sox" beyond the Earth's atmosphere into space on a mission to celebrate today's release of the new Disne…
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Beyhive, this is not a drill.
What we're watching: Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and Adam Sandler both score in Netflix's 'Hustle'
- Neal Justin and Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'Hustle'
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
PHILADELPHIA — Kurt Vile is giving a tour of OKV Central, the basement studio in his stately Mount Airy home where the Philadelphia rocker recorded much of his new album, "(Watch My Moves)."
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Silenced for two years, the Songwriters Hall of Fame is ready to party again, welcoming a diverse set of artists for its Class of 2022. The inductees include pop diva Mariah Carey, the weirdly cool producers the Neptunes, the British electro-pop band Eurythmics, psychedelic bluesman Steve Miller and the iconic Isley Brothers. Lil Nas X will also be honored Thursday in New York with the Hal David Starlight Award, which recognizes “gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact.” Songwriters are eligible for induction after writing hit songs for at least 20 years. The hall includes such iconic songwriters as Burt Bacharach, Missy Elliott, Paul McCartney and Carly Simon.
‘Lightyear’ stars Keke Palmer and Uzo Aduba say ‘Toy Story’ spinoff reflects heroes from all backgrounds
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
For stars Keke Palmer and Uzo Aduba, “Lightyear” takes the “Toy Story” franchise to infinity and beyond by reflecting heroes of all kinds.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
I miss Watergate.