- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” Frank Capra’s story about redemption and a life fulfilled, bombed at the box office when it was released in early 1947.
- Tanya Wildt - Detroit Free Press (TNS)
Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas has already begun and this year it's packed with plenty of new holiday movies to binge for hours — or days.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Early in "Bruised," down-and-out Jackie seems to intentionally provoke a raging reaction from her much-larger boyfriend. The confrontation turns into vigorous, consensual sex. Out of context, that could be problematic. In context, it's part of a no-punches-pulled portrait of a person limping…
My worst moment: Alan Cumming and the concussion, fake swastika tattoo and sleeping pills. Life is a cabaret, old chum
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
In his newest memoir “Baggage: Tales From a Fully Packed Life,” actor Alan Cumming continues to examine the strangeness of human existence as filtered through stories about his personal and professional life, the latter of which includes everything from film (from “Spice World” to the “X-Men…
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Mindy Kaling wants young women watching her new show to be more relaxed about sex than she was.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
All hail "King Richard," an overhand smash of a movie that is rousing, fun, big-hearted, inspirational, celebratory, triumphant and made for absolutely everyone. It's the kind of stand up-and-cheer blockbuster that people say Hollywood doesn't make anymore — because, for the most part, it doesn't.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
It's been a long wait for a new Jane Campion film — her transcendent love story "Bright Star," about the poet John Keats, came out in 2009 — but sometimes waiting makes a gift feel even more special. Nobody makes period films quite like Campion, a master of atmosphere and nuance, and "The Po…