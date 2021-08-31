- Ruth Etiesit Samuel - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Does Rachael Kirkconnell get it now?
- Stacy Perman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the voting body behind the Golden Globes, elected a new board of directors on Tuesday.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Kanye West, like so many of the dubious Trump-era thinkers he's aligned himself with during the last half-decade, likes to suggest that he's just asking questions.
- By MICHAEL R. SISAK - Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Bill Feehan was so knowledgeable about the New York City Fire Department's operations and history, colleagues say, he would have been the one leading its recovery had he survived the attack on the World Trade Center.
- AP
-
NEW YORK (AP) — For Alicia Keys, “Girl On Fire” isn't just a million-selling single, but the title and inspiration for a young adult graphic novel scheduled for next year.
- AP
-
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Production of a six-episode television series based on crime novels by the late author Tony Hillerman is underway in New Mexico, the state Film office announced Tuesday.
‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ review: A Marvel origin story scores 8.5 out of 10 rings as it dances in Jackie Chan territory
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Opening this week exclusively in theaters — for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health — “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” really is enough to make Year 2 pandemic action fans mask up, wipe down and socially distance indoors for a couple of hours. If that’s in your personal …
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Meghan McCain’s chair on ABC’s “The View” is getting a kind of musical chairs treatment with a number of panelists attempting to fill her seat — from a former presidential hopeful to reality TV housewives.
- Meg James - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The tumult continues at “Jeopardy!” with Mike Richards stepping down as executive producer of the iconic game show.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello is seeking refuge for his guitar students in Afghanistan, whose lives are in peril under Taliban rule after the United States withdrew its military forces from the country.
- Nelson Oliveira - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Mike Richards will no longer serve as executive producer of “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune,” Sony Pictures Entertainment announced Tuesday.
- AP
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Richards is out as executive producer of “Jeopardy!”, days after he exited as the quiz show’s newly appointed host because of past misogynistic and other comments.
- By The Associated Press
-
Nonfiction
Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ hopes to inspire pride and connection, Meng’er Zhang and Destin Daniel Cretton say
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
With their new addition to Marvel’s superhero universe, the makers of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” hope to further represent the real world.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Larry Kirwan traces the roots of his novel “Rockaway Blue” to the Saturday night after Sept. 11, 2001, when the band he led, Black 47, played Connolly's Pub in Manhattan. The crowd would look to the door each time it opened, and cheer at the sight of a familiar face.
- By The Associated Press
-
Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)
- By The Associated Press
-
Movies US charts:
- By COLLEEN BARRY - Associated press
-
MILAN (AP) — The heir of a late duke who sold Sting his Tuscan winery 25 years ago says the singer has hit a flat note with a lame apology for comments the family deems slanderous.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Hulu’s new comedy “Only Murders in the Building” deals with death, but with a dose of humor.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Nia DaCosta has made history once again.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A young woman is applying for a job as a secretary at a Minneapolis local news program. Although the job has been filled, she finds herself in the office of the news director who, wanting a drink and not wanting to drink alone, offers her one as he pulls a bottle of Scotch from a desk drawer…
‘Only Murders in the Building’ review: Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez team up on Hulu’s loving satire of crime podcasts
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Whodunits, in the tradition of Agatha Christie, fell out of fashion for reasons that aren’t exactly clear to me, except to suggest that these things tend to be cyclical. Two years ago, “Knives Out” writer-director Rian Johnson helped remind Hollywood executives that there is still a sizable …
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Shockingly, it’s September again, and while we hang onto the vestiges of summer this Labor Day weekend, fall is undoubtedly in the air, which means it’s back-to-school season. Whether you’re heading back to school yourself or just reliving the magic of the high school era, here’s a a selecti…
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
If the Marvel Cinematic Universe has taught us anything it's that heroes arise from unexpected places. For their 25th film entry, that place is valet parking.
- Randall Roberts - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Asked about the revolutionary rhythms and songs created at his Black Ark studios in Kingston, Jamaica, reggae producer, dub innovator and studio icon Lee "Scratch" Perry described a cosmic process occurring deep within his early four-track studio tape recorder.
- Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Video game releases traditionally accelerate in fall and winter, and despite the pandemic altering some launch dates, 2021 is no exception.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The expansive director's cut of a 2017 film about DC's superhero team tops the DVD releases for the week of Sept. 7.
- Kevin C. Johnson - St. Louis Post-Dispatch (TNS)
-
Starting with Jordan Peele’s successful “Get Out” (2017), it seems Hollywood finally recognizes that Black characters can be more than victims in the horror genre.
- Ruth Etiesit Samuel - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Tylynn Burns, one of the stars of Issa Rae's "Sweet Life: Los Angeles," is born and raised in the City of Angels. And at 26 years old, she is intent on creating her own legacy — and giving back to her family, particularly her father, who has been incarcerated since she was 4 months old.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
With a storied six-decade career, the late Ed Asner packed his repertoire with dozens of beloved characters and many, many cameos and guest appearances.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: