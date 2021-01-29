0
Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking actress, dead at 96
Entertainment
AP

Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking actress, dead at 96

  • By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Cicely Tyson, the pioneering Black actress who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper’s wife in “Sounder,” a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 and touched TV viewers’ hearts in “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” died Thursday at age 96.

Entertainment
AP

Entertainment
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 23, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.