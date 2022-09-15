My worst moment: Ernie Hudson’s career ‘dried up’ after ‘Ghostbusters,’ then came the double-booked roles
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
It’s a busy month for Ernie Hudson. He’s starring in two TV series: The BET+ crime drama “The Family Business,” in its fourth season, and the NBC reboot of the time travel series “Quantum Leap.” He also stars alongside Brian Cox in the film “Prisoner’s Daughter,” which premiered last week at…
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — Santigold is back.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Marcus Mumford opens his debut solo album with the most personal and straightforward — and probably the finest — song he's ever released: "Cannibal," a stark acoustic ballad (at least until it erupts with pounding drums and pealing guitars) about the sexual abuse Mumford endure…
- By ADRIAN SAINZ - Associated Press
A performance by master keyboardist Booker T. Jones highlighted an announcement by the Stax Museum of American Soul Music of a year-long celebration of the museum’s 20th anniversary next year in Memphis, Tennessee. Jones’ performance Wednesday followed a video spotlighting events scheduled throughout 2023, including free field trips for students, a concert series featuring national acts, and a mobile “pop-up” vehicle that will take Stax music and more to locations like Austin’s SXSW, Nashville’s Americana Fest and New Orleans’ Essence Festival. The old Stax recording studio was where Otis Redding, Booker T. and the MGs, Isaac Hayes, the Staple Singers, Carla Thomas, and others created some of American popular music’s most memorable songs.
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By LEANNE ITALIE - Associated Press
Tom Ford closed New York Fashion Week on Wednesday with a starry front row and a runway full of big hair, disco cowgirls and sequins for miles. As Madonna, her daughter Lourdes and Chris Rock looked on, love was clearly on Ford's mind, and dancing all night. He used a reflective runway worthy of all that shine and his soundtrack of “Addicted to Love” and “Pure/Honey” for this party, ’70s and ’80s style. Ford switched it up and slowed it down at the end as Freddie Mercury's “Time” blasted for a series of metallic sequin evening gowns featured on supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, among others.
- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
The NFL is set to make its debut with a streaming service on Thursday night. Amazon Prime Video will show the Los Angeles Chargers' game against the Kansas City Chiefs. It's the highest-profile of a series of deals between sports leagues and streaming services. NHL games will be shown on both ESPN+ and Hulu. Major League Baseball has deals with Apple TV+ and Peacock. Industry experts say viewers are becoming more comfortable with streaming games and advances in technology have made it seamless.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Brett Morgan’s David Bowie documentary “Moonage Daydream” plunges into the mind of the rock star — he puts his ray gun to Bowie’s head — and comes away with something that, at its best, is a gift of sound and vision, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. Morgan made the film with the cooperation of the Bowie estate, and pulls from a wide variety of sources — journals, concert footage — to make a kaleidoscopic, often mesmerizing portrait of Bowie. The approach, sans talking heads or nearly any context, has drawbacks but also sublimity. It opens Friday on IMAX screens.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
She may be a "Super Freaky Girl," but Nicki Minaj says she's not what gossip blogger "Nosey Heaux" makes her out to be.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Musician Aaron Carter has enrolled in rehab for a fifth time — this time to regain custody of his 10-month-old son, Prince, who is under the court-ordered care of his fiancee's mother.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Ice-T has a word of advice for any rappers visiting L.A.: This city is no place to show off your bling.
- AP
Federal jury in Chicago convicts R. Kelly of at least 1 charge at child pornography trial.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
A picture story co-authored by Olympic gold medalist Tommie Smith and a novel by Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk were among the nominees Wednesday on long lists for the National Book Awards. The National Book Foundation, which presents the awards, released lists of 10 in the categories of young people’s literature and literature in translation. Later in the week, the foundation will announce long lists for poetry, nonfiction and fiction. The long lists in five competitive categories will be narrowed to five on Oct. 4, with winners announced Nov. 16.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Singer-songwriter Michelle Branch and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney will not be proceeding with their divorce proceedings — for now.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Is Demi Lovato hanging up those touring shoes? The singer announced Tuesday in a since-deleted social media post that she was sick and that “this next tour” would be her last.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Spanish director Pedro Almodovar is going to wait a while longer before tackling a feature film in English.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Selma Blair and ex-boyfriend Ronald Carlson have filed to drop their restraining orders against each other, months after requesting the orders earlier this year.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Starting with a Southport Avenue block party (food trucks!) for the Oct. 12 opening night, this year’s Chicago International Film Festival is handing out awards to, among others, Kathryn Hahn of “WandaVision,” soon to headline her own late 2023 Disney+ spinoff “Agatha: Coven of Chaos.”
- Jessica Schladebeck - New York Daily News (TNS)
Authorities in California on Wednesday were searching for Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Jason Alexander, who failed to show up for a court appearance.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Ryan Reynolds is spreading the gospel of colonoscopies after he had polyps removed during a preventive screening.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Rapper PnB Rock talked about how “common” it is for hip-hop artists to get robbed, shortly before he was killed in a robbery.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Michael Keaton reacted to the surprise cancellation of the “Batgirl” movie, which would have featured his return as Batman.
- Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — With singer/drummer Mimi Parker riding out cancer treatment, Duluth rock stalwarts Low have canceled their fall tour dates with Death Cab for Cutie.