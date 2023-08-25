0
0
0
0
0

Sports
AP

World Wrestling Entertainment star Bray Wyatt dies at 36

  • By The Associated Press

World Wrestling Entertainment star Bray Wyatt has died. He was 36. WWE announced that he died “unexpectedly” on Thursday but did not mention a cause of death. Wyatt, the 2017 WWE champion, was also known as “The Fiend.” His last televised performance came at the 2023 Royal Rumble. His real name was Windham Rotunda, and he was the son of Mike and Stephanie Rotunda. His father, grandfather and two of his uncles all wrestled in WWE.

Ap
AP

Vincennes University trustees vote to expand Red Skelton Performing Arts Center

  • Vincennes Sun-Commercial

The trustees of a southwestern Indiana university have voted to expand a performing arts center dedicated to the late comic Red Skelton. The Vincennes University Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved a plan to build a 7,200-square-foot expansion to the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. The board voted to accept a $4 million donation from Lothian Skelton, the widow of the comic and Vincennes native, that will pay for most of the estimated $4.6 million cost of the project. The Vincennes Sun-Commercial reports the expanded space will be used as a gallery, an event space and new archival areas.

Jets rookie Jerome Kapp gets social media salute from Eminem for 'Hard Knocks' performance
Sports
AP

Jets rookie Jerome Kapp gets social media salute from Eminem for 'Hard Knocks' performance

  • By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. - AP Pro Football Writer

Jerome Kapp went from undrafted rookie wide receiver to social media sensation after doing his best Eminem impression. And the New York Jets wide receiver’s performance on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” even got the rap superstar’s attention. Eminem posted a “salute” emoji on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday night while quote-tweeting Kapp’s performance of the rapper’s freestyle from the 2002 film “8 Mile.” Kapp is a former standout at Kutztown University in Pennsylvania, who participated in the Jets’ rookie show during training camp, which was included in the “Hard Knocks” episode that first aired Tuesday night.

Ap
AP

'Dune: Part 2' release postponed to 2024 as actors strike lingers

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

The release of “Dune: Part Two,” one of the fall’s most anticipated films, has been postponed from November until next near. Warner Bros. confirmed the shift Thursday. Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction sequel had been set to open Nov. 3, but will instead land in theaters March 15. With the actors strike entering its second month, “Dune: Part Two” had been rumored to be eyeing a move. Warner Bros. is opting to wait until its starry cast can promote the follow-up to the 2021 Oscar-nominated “Dune.” “Part Two” stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Léa Seydoux.

Slain Marine's family plans to refile lawsuit accusing Alec Baldwin of defamation
Ap
AP

Slain Marine's family plans to refile lawsuit accusing Alec Baldwin of defamation

  • AP

A lawyer for the family of a Marine killed in Afghanistan says he'll soon file a new version of a $25 million lawsuit accusing actor Alec Baldwin of unleashing his social media followers against them. Federal Judge Edgardo Ramos earlier this week dismissed their lawsuit. But he invited the family to file a new version of the lawsuit by Sept. 12 to correct deficiencies in the original lawsuit and renew claims of defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Attorney Dennis Postiglione said Thursday that a rewritten lawsuit will be filed by the deadline that will address issues the judge raised.

Q&A: 'Golda' director Guy Nattiv seeks to soften, deepen the memory of Golda Meir
Ap
AP

Q&A: 'Golda' director Guy Nattiv seeks to soften, deepen the memory of Golda Meir

  • By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer

As Israel's first and only female prime minister, Golda Meir may have broken a glass ceiling. But she had a prickly relationship with feminism, a label she did not embrace. Still, argues director Guy Nattiv, the trajectory of Meir’s career — especially the nature of the public blame she received for early losses in the 1973 war with a coalition of Arab states — was very much connected to her gender. In “Golda,” starring Helen Mirren, Nattiv seeks to reintroduce a woman many Israelis still recall with ambivalence. Aside from examining the issue of wartime blame, Nattiv presents a Meir who, despite a tough veneer, was plagued by doubt, anxiety and illness.

Fran Drescher says actors strike she's leading is an 'inflection point' that goes beyond Hollywood
Ap
AP

Fran Drescher says actors strike she's leading is an 'inflection point' that goes beyond Hollywood

  • By KRYSTA FAURIA and ANDREW DALTON - Associated Press

Fran Drescher says the strike she's leading as head of the actors union is a huge moment for both Hollywood and the world of work beyond it. In an interview with The Associated Press, Drescher says the walkouts by her union and the Writers Guild of America are part of a larger stand against corporate culture that values shareholders over the people who create their product. Drescher, the former star of the sitcom “The Nanny,” won kudos for the fiery speech she gave when the strike was announced. Drescher says she hadn't meant to make a speech, she just spoke from her heart when she got to the microphone.

Music Review: Big Thief's Buck Meek delivers from high on the ear-friendly 'Haunted Mountain'
Ap
AP

Music Review: Big Thief's Buck Meek delivers from high on the ear-friendly 'Haunted Mountain'

  • By RON HARRIS - Associated Press

Buck Meek is out with his third album “Haunted Mountain." It is an accessible and ear-pleasing fusion of twangy guitar and lovely lyrics honoring the heart. Written in the mountains of Portugal and the Swiss Alps, the songs succeed in tackling the songwriter’s willingness to listen, learn and love. The title track, “Haunted Mountain,” bristles with a positivity, writes The Associated Press’ Ron Harris. Meek also took unpublished lyrics of the late folk singer-songwriter Judee Sill and made a short and sweet song, “The Rainbow.” In all, “Haunted Mountain” is a jangly collection of country chord structure with moments of electronic swoon, lush reverb and guitars in overdrive.

Ap
AP

Journalism has seen a substantial rise in philanthropic spending over the past 5 years, a study says

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

A study points to a “substantial” increase in philanthropic funding for journalism over the past five years, particularly to outlets that serve poor and minority communities. The struggling news industry is increasingly relying on donors and subscriptions to make up for the collapse of the advertising market over the past two decades. A bigger push for philanthropic spending for journalism is expected this fall. The author of the study, by NORC at the University of Chicago, said news organizations need to tighten their ethical rules to reflect this new reality, by writing specific guidelines that govern what money they take and how it is disclosed to consumers.

Ap
AP

Review: Helen Mirren shines (and smokes) in an otherwise lackluster 'Golda'

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The first time you see Helen Mirren as Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, she comes at you in stern little fragments: a puckered mouth taking a long, slow drag on a cigarette (one of many), then the back of a head, the hair pulled back in a severe bun. "Golda," a title card declares over a c…