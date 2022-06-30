0
Trial winds down in shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle
  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

Both sides have rested their cases in the trial of a man charged with the killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle. The defense rested Wednesday after calling two witnesses in the trial of Eric Holder, who is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of the 33-year-old hip-hop star. Holder's attorney says the proceedings had to be delayed for a day after two fellow jail inmates punched and assaulted him with a razor blade. The motive for the attack is unclear. Closing arguments in the case are set for Thursday.

Orlando Museum of Art director out after FBI’s Basquiat raid

  • Roger Simmons and Matthew J. Palm - Orlando Sentinel (TNS)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Aaron De Groft has been replaced as director and CEO of the Orlando Museum of Art, the organization announced late Tuesday night, amid the fallout of questions about the authenticity of paintings by artist Jean-Michel Basquiat and an FBI raid on the museum last week.

U.S. newspapers continuing to die at rate of 2 each week.

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

Despite a growing recognition of the newspaper industry's problems among politicians and philanthropists, a new report says a downward trend continues. A report from Northwestern University says local newspapers in the United States are dying at the rate of two per week. There has been growth in digital alternatives, but not nearly enough to compensate for what has been lost. Northwestern says the number of counties with no newspapers or only one outlet continues to expand, and the underserved areas tend to have residents who are poorer, older and less-educated than those covered well, Many digital-only sites are clustered in or near big cities, since that's where the money is to fund them.

Review: In 'Rise of Gru,' Minion mayhem reigns
  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

For a not small segment of the audience for “Minions: Rise of Gru,” only one thing really needs to be said. The Minions are in it. That’s enough. More than any previous “Despicable Me” film, this one feels engineered to enable as much slapstick hijinks for the yellow ones as possible, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. The plot is mostly just a mechanism for Minion mayhem, allowing them the opportunity to pilot an airliner, learn kung fu and attempt to pronounce “San Francisco.” It's a brisk and breezy 88-minute Minion morsel to keep the pipsqueak masses sated before the next “Despicable Me” movie.

Movie review: 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' takes nonsensical trip to 1970s

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

When the aliens finally invade, they will find the vestiges of our Minions-based civilization and wonder just what the hell happened here. Having lived through it, I could not possibly begin to explain just how these hot dog-shaped, banana-hued, gibberish-speaking overlords came to infiltrat…

Essence Fest is back in New Orleans after two-year hiatus

  • By CHEVEL JOHNSON - Associated Press

Black culture, in all its glory, will be on display over the 4th of July holiday weekend in New Orleans as thousands converge for the in-person return of the Essence Festival of Culture. The multiday event begins with a Thursday performance by comedian Kevin Hart, followed by ticketed nightly concerts at the Superdome on Friday through Sunday. Festival first-timers, rapper Nicki Minaj and country singer Mickey Guyton, perform Friday. Saturday's headliner is Janet Jackson and New Edition closes the event on Sunday. Free experiences covering tech, health and wellness, beauty and fashion are being offered inside the city's convention center.

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' to debut at TIFF
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” writer-director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his whodunit hit “Knives Out,” will premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. The Canadian festival announced Wednesday that “Glass Onion” will make its world premiere at the 47th edition of TIFF, running Sept. 8-18. “Knives Out” also launched in Toronto, in 2019. While “Knives Out” was released by Lionsgate, Netflix last year bought two sequels for $450 million. The streamer will release the film in late 2022.