The Miss Universe Organization has cut its ties with its Indonesian franchisee and will cancel an upcoming Malaysia pageant after contestants lodged complaints with police accusing local organizers of sexual harassment. The New York-based organization said in a statement late Saturday it has decided to sever ties with PT Capella Swastika Karya, and its National Director, Poppy Capella. Six contestants of a Miss Universe Indonesia pageant recently filed complaints with police saying local organizers asked them to strip to their underwear for “body checks” for scars or cellulite, in a room with about two dozen people, including men. Five of the contestants say they were then photographed topless.