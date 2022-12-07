- By BARRY HATTON - Associated Press
Dissident Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei is taking heart from recent public protests in China over the authorities’ strict COVID-19 policy. But he doesn’t see them bringing about any significant political change. He tells The Associated Press in an interview at his home in Portugal he doesn't think that’s possible. He acknowledges that the recent unrest in several Chinese cities that has questioned Beijing’s authority — going so far as to demand President Xi Jinping’s resignation in what have been the boldest protests in decades — is “a big deal.” But he says it is unlikely to go further.
“Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman,” edited by Alan Taylor. (Henry Holt, $32.)
FICTION: Two Gold Rush-era working girls set out to solve some murders.
“The Marriage Portrait,” by Maggie O’Farrell. (Knopf, $28.)
Poetry has a new editor — and now a new issue. It’s time to give a fresh look at this important Chicago magazine.
CHICAGO — The new editor of Poetry magazine, one of the city’s most important and influential publications, is Adrian Matejka, a great poet and a good guy.
Books in brief
FICTION: A photographer documents the struggle for women's suffrage, while her husband struggles to make it to the South Pole.
DON'T MISS
FICTION: A thoughtful meditation on midwifery and the difficulty of living in the light, set in the darkness of the Icelandic winter.
NONFICTION: Historian charts the rise of the U.S. environmental movement.
Paperback Picks
FICTION: A darkly compelling novel about a woman forced to confront the sins of her past.
NONFICTION: The little-known story of pacifist activism during World War II, told through the lives of four people.
It was a particularly good year for excellent books and 10 is way too few. In order of authors’ names:
Time named Michelle Yeoh its 2022 Icon of the Year on Tuesday, highlighting her storied 40-year acting career that includes this year's "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
Many television series have lost and gained characters across their lifetime, but when Kirstie Alley took over from Shelley Long as the female lead of "Cheers" in 1987, it was something epochal, almost a reboot, a new lease on life. Long's Diane Chambers was a runaway bride, cerebral, willow…
Five years after a Los Angeles Times investigation into sexual harassment allegations against James Toback, 38 women filed a joint lawsuit against the filmmaker on Monday claiming sexual misconduct.
It’s a real show of solidarity.
Ashton Kutcher’s fame almost changed everything between him and his brother, Michael. It wasn’t until the twins faced the elephants in the room — separation and jealousy — that they came back together as they had been when they were younger.
Late TV star Kirstie Alley made her final appearance on the small screen earlier this year as a contestant on Fox's zany singing competition series "The Masked Singer."
Audible best-sellers for week ending December 2nd.
NEW YORK — The late and legendary music executive Ahmet Ertegun was accused of sexually abusing a female executive, with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee charged in a Manhattan lawsuit with molesting the plaintiff during a helicopter ride and openly masturbating in front of her.