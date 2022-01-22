The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Michael Sheridan - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Whoopi Goldberg is returning to the Final Frontier.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Days before she passed away, Betty White wanted to say “thank you for being a friend.”
Appreciation: He would do anything for rock (yes, even that): How Meat Loaf turned shamelessness into stardom
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Beyond the limits of taste — over the top of it, you might say — lies true ecstasy.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Producer Mace Neufeld, whose credits over his nearly 50-year Hollywood career included hits such as “The Omen,” “The Hunt for Red October” and “The Equalizer,” has died at his home in Beverly Hills.
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Ye aka Kanye West, already one of the most influential and polarizing pop figures of his generation, is demanding control over an upcoming Netflix documentary poised to stir even more debate about his legacy.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Louie Anderson landed a part in “Coming to America,” Eddie Murphy’s 1988 cult classic, because of a kind gesture. And he had no idea it would revamp his film career.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announced Friday that they are new parents, fulfilling a hint she dropped early last year.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MINNEAPOLIS — Louie Anderson, the Emmy-winning comedian who used his self-deprecating wit and deep affection for Minnesota to bring laughter to the world, died Friday from cancer in a Las Vegas hospital. He was 68.
- AP
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baby Jonas is here.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
In the criminal justice system, Jack McCoy is back.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Ready or not, they won’t come.
- Brian McCollum - Detroit Free Press (TNS)
-
DETROIT — Well before the platinum records and packed arenas, Meat Loaf was a striving singer with a stint in Detroit and an obscure Motown release under his belt.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN DIEGO — Baja Beach Fest, the Rosarito Beach reggaeton and Latin trap music festival that debuted in 2018 and was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, has announced its 2022 lineup.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Louie Anderson is being remembered as much for his kindness as for his ability to make others laugh.
- By RAGAN CLARK - Associated Press
-
“Olly Olly,” Penny and Sparrow (I Love You / Thirty Tigers)
- Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The "Phat Tuesdays" comedy showcase was more than a laughing matter.
- By The Associated Press
-
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
- Penelope Blackwell - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)
-
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the fashion and entertainment world mourn internationally renowned fashion journalist André Leon Talley, who died Jan. 18, those who knew him in his hometown of Durham remember him for his unapologetic fashion style and confidence.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
After more than three decades, Jim Henson's "Fraggle Rock" received a full-series revival Friday on Apple TV+, fashioned as a 13-part serial, with episodic elements, that plays adroitly to the original's themes of interdependence and self-acceptance. Apple had earlier streamed "Fraggle Rock:…
- By KAREN MATTHEWS - Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” comics Colin Jost and Pete Davidson have purchased a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry boat for $280,100 with plans to turn it into New York's hottest club.
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — A few years ago, Jason Katims, the TV writer behind shows like "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood," started to think about what adulthood would look like for his maturing son who is on the spectrum.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'Secrets of Playboy'