'Fancy Like' feels like a No. 1 draft pick to singer Hayes
  • By BARRY WILNER - AP Pro Football Writer

Like most any boy growing up in Mobile, Walker Hayes’ early goal in his sporting career was obvious. Star at Alabama and then be drafted into the NFL. While it hasn’t quite worked out that way for the country music singer/songwriter, he’s found the No. 1 overall draft pick of his profession. Hayes, who will appear in concert in Las Vegas on Saturday night, five days before the draft kicks off in town, had the megahit of 2021 with “Fancy Like.” The song not only crushed it on the charts and through every music medium, it also launched a dance craze thanks to a TikTok he and daughter Lela concocted. Hayes’ mention of Applebee’s restaurant in the lyrics basically made his song part of the menu.

Pam Grier covers ‘everything’ in a new podcast of her career
  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

With over 50 years of experience in Hollywood, Pam Grier is ready to look back at her life and career in a new podcast debuting this fall. Turner Classic Movies said Wednesday that Grier will be the spotlight of the next season of “The Plot Thickens,” with host Ben Mankiewicz. At 72, Grier is not ready to call it quits quite yet. She’s in the new “Pet Sematary” prequel and a thriller with Damon Wayans and is hard at work getting an adaptation of her 2010 memoir, “Foxy: My Life in Three Acts” off the ground. Grier promises that she covers “everything” in the new podcast. 

Florida Senate passes bill to end Disney self-government
  • By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE - Associated Press

The Florida Senate has passed a bill to repeal a law allowing Walt Disney World to operate a private government over its properties in the state. The Republican-controlled chamber approved the bill Wednesday, escalating a feud with the entertainment giant over its opposition to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law. The proposal could have huge tax implications for Disney, whose series of theme parks have over the decades transformed Orlando into one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations. And Democrats have warned that the move could cause local homeowners to get hit with big tax bills. The Florida House of Representatives is expected to take up the bill Thursday. 

Years of fruitful relations between Disney, Florida at risk

  • By MIKE SCHNEIDER and CURT ANDERSON - Associated Press

The idea was presented to Florida lawmakers in a movie house outside Orlando 55 years ago: Let Disney form its own government and in exchange it would create a futuristic city of tomorrow. That city never materialized, but Walt Disney World became an economic juggernaut, and its government retained unprecedented powers in deciding what and how to build. Now, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking lawmakers to end Disney’s government in a move that jeopardizes the symbiotic relationship between the state and company. The move follows the company’s opposition to what critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law barring instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

Review: Broadbent, Mirren charm in art heist pic ‘The Duke’
  • By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer

A real-life art heist at Britain's National Gallery in 1961 is the basis for "The Duke,'' the final feature by director Roger Michell, who died last year. Starring a superb Jim Broadbent as an amiable, principled sexagenarian taxi driver who went on trial for the theft of a national art treasure, and Helen Mirren as his exasperated wife, the film is a charming and poignant account of a fascinating and quirky story, writes AP National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. Matthew Goode and Fionn Whitehead also impress as an impossibly suave defense attorney and the couple's sympathetic younger son. Film opens Friday in theaters. 

Review: Mothers, daughters and magic in ‘Petite Maman’
  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

In Céline Sciamma’s “Petite Maman," Joséphine Sanz plays an 8-year-old named Nelly, who has just lost her grandmother and whose mother, Marion, has abruptly decided to leave her with her father for a bit in the aftermath. In the woods behind her mother's childhood home, she meets a young girl about her age who looks just like her. Her name is also Marion and she quickly comes to understand that it's her mother. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes that though “Petite Maman” is quite different from "Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” that the films are on equal footing emotionally. Rated PG, the film opens in theaters Friday. 

Drummer, educator Theo Martey named NH Artist Laureate

  • AP

Theo Martey, a teacher of West African drumming and dance and songwriter, is New Hampshire’s next artist laureate. Martey, who was nominated by Gov. Chris Sununu, was confirmed by the Executive Council on Wednesday for the two-year honorary position.  He had received the Governor’s Arts Award for Arts Education in 2019. Born in Accra, Ghana, he has more than 33 years’ experience as a performer and arts educator across three continents. He has lived and worked in New Hampshire for 20 years. Martey has taught more than 5,000 workshops to students from first grade through high school, college and university students, and in communities.

How Molly Shannon achieved ‘superstar’ status
  • By BROOKE LEFFERTS - Associated Press

Molly Shannon has had iconic roles on “Saturday Night Live” and been in countless movies, yet she's still awestruck that a little girl from Cleveland made it in Hollywood. That’s one of the premises of her new memoir, “Hello Molly!,” out this month. The actor delves into life events that shaped her, notably the car crash when she was 4 that killed her mother, sister and cousin. Her father went on to raise Shannon and her older sister as a fun, goofy single dad with unconventional parenting skills. He later came out as gay and Shannon says they were always very close.