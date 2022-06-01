- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
CANNES, France — Last month, Kelly Reichardt became the 20th filmmaker, the sixth American and the fourth woman to receive the Carrosse d'Or (or the Golden Coach), presented annually by France's Society of Film Directors. Accepting the award onstage here in Cannes, the 58-year-old Reichardt …
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
The core of TikTok is folks doing little choreographed dances: moms and daughters, teenage friends, professionals, random folks in the kitchen.
Tears For Fears, back with first new album in 18 years, extend a middle finger to music industry conformity
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
Expectations were high when Tears For Fears co-founders Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal got together in 2015 to record what would have been the once-chart-topping English music duo's first new album since 2004's "Everybody Loves a Happy Ending."
‘The Porter’ review: This juicy series about 1920s Black railway workers is the year’s best-kept streaming secret
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
I’m a big fan of “The Porter,” the juicy, compelling series set in 1920s Montreal and Chicago, now streaming on BET+ and other platforms.
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Last year at the Emmys, "The Crown" took not only the drama series trophy but also all four drama acting categories, with Olivia Colman and Josh O'Connor winning lead prizes and Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies prevailing for their supporting turns.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — If the Emmy Drama Roundtable proves anything, it's that even the stars of TV's buzziest shows are familiar with the indignities of the working stiff.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of May 23:
- Karla Peterson - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
He has been in the leadership business for 40-plus years, so it's no surprise that management guru and bestselling author Ken Blanchard has acquired some impressive titles along the way.
- Pamela Miller - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
NONFICTION: Barry Babcock's inspirations include an Ojibwe spiritual leader and wolves.
- Kevin Canfield - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: An observant novel about two women dragged into the maelstrom surrounding America's antiterror campaign.
- Charles McNulty - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Playing With Myself" by Randy Rainbow; St. Martin’s (256 pages, $29)
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Books in brief
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Look, this summer, read whatever you want.
- Michael Magras - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
NONFICTION: More comic essays, this time in a more somber vein, from the celebrated satirist.
- Malcolm Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: A meditative novel from a Booker Prize winner about an Omani woman who reflects on the life of her grandmother.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Fiona McCrae brought Minnesota's Graywolf Press from a small regional publisher to a worldwide literary powerhouse.
- Lorraine Berry - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: Jacinda Townsend's new novel explores motherhood's borders and boundaries.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
-
In Britain, there are several traditional elements to a royal anniversary: pageants, street parties, the Sex Pistols. Queen Elizabeth II and the Pistols have been linked since the punk pioneers released the song “God Save the Queen” during the monarch’s 1977 Silver Jubilee. The anti-authoritarian anthem has been re-released to mark the queen’s Platinum Jubilee, her 70 years on the throne. It’s one of a raft of cultural tie-ins spurred by the royal milestone, including exhibitions, auctions and concerts. Members of the band that rhymed “God save the queen” with “fascist regime” have mellowed. Pistols singer John Lydon says he's “proud of the queen," and guitarist Steve Jones says he's “not against” the jubilee celebrations.
- By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
-
After spending much of his adult life in the shadow of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles has taken on a greater public role in recent years, increasingly standing in for his mother in her twilight years. In May, he presided over the state opening of Parliament, the most public symbol of the monarch’s role as head of state. While it is now obvious that a transition is under way, the royal family faces a delicate balancing act as the 96-year-old queen remains on the throne but Charles, 73, ever more becomes the public face of the monarchy. As the royals celebrate the queen’s seven decades of service, they hope to demonstrate that the House of Windsor will live on.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Bill Cosby is again facing sex abuse allegations in court as a civil trial begins in California. Opening statements are Wednesday in the trial stemming from the lawsuit of 64-year-old Judy Huth, who alleges Cosby forced her to perform a sex act at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was 15 years old. Huth's attorneys will outline the evidence they plan to present, which includes the testimony of Huth. Cosby's attorneys, who say no sexual abuse happened, are likely to emphasize that the burden of proving the nearly 50-year-old case lies entirely with the plaintiffs. Cosby's representatives say the comedian is not likely to attend the trial because glaucoma has left him blind.
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
-
The judge who presided over Sarah Palin's libel case against The New York Times says she failed to introduce “even a speck” of evidence necessary to prove actual malice. Federal Judge Jed Rakoff made the assertion in a written decision Tuesday as he rejected post-trial claims from Palin's lawyers. Her attorneys had asked the judge to grant a new trial or disqualify himself as biased against Palin. But Rakoff wrote that regardless of her post-trial motions, Palin wasn't able to deliver evidence that even remotely supported her defamation claim. Palin's lawyers declined comment Tuesday.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The drawn-out Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial will carry on for at least another day after jurors failed to reach a verdict, only pausing their deliberations Tuesday to ask the judge a question about Heard’s Washington Post op-ed.