0
0
0
0
0

Violinist on Russian trains soothes weary commuters
Ap
AP

Violinist on Russian trains soothes weary commuters

  • AP

The commuter trains that take wearied workers out of Moscow every day can be difficult — a long and slow trip in close quarters with strangers, some of them drinking alcohol or sprawled sleeping across the seats. But a few days a week, riders might get a lift when Oksana comes aboard to soothe them with her violin artistry. Classics, jazz, Russian folk music and children’s songs all flow as she glides her bow across the strings.  It’s not just her repertoire that raises the passengers’ spirits, but her instruments themselves. She makes her own violins from kits and decorates them with intricate, colorful paintings of flowers and winding vines.

May the Fourth be 'I do': Ohio city has 'Star Wars' weddings
Ap
AP

May the Fourth be 'I do': Ohio city has 'Star Wars' weddings

  • By PATRICK ORSAGOS - Associated Press

When Julia and Robert Jones discovered that a judge from the Akron Municipal Court in Ohio was officiating “Star Wars”-themed weddings on May the Fourth — essentially a holiday for fans of the franchise — the couple felt the force calling them to commit to the ceremony. They joined six other couples in having 15-minute wedding ceremonies at the Highland Universal Gathering Spot in Akron on Thursday. Most of the newlyweds dressed in more traditional wedding attire, but the Joneses wore long tunics for the theme — Julia resembling a member of the Sith, and Robert looking like a Jedi.

In ‘No Hard Feelings,’ a comedy made for Jennifer Lawrence
Ap
AP

In ‘No Hard Feelings,’ a comedy made for Jennifer Lawrence

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Jennifer Lawrence has been talking about wanting to do a big comedy for years. She has always been funny and vibrant in her television appearances. And while she has brought humor and physical comedy to many of her roles for David O. Russell and others, she also hasn’t exactly gotten the big, broad “Dumb and Dumber” experience, to cite one of her favorites. That changes this summer with “No Hard Feelings” (in theaters June 23), a classic, raunchy R-rated comedy that was tailor made for her. Lawrence tells The Associated Press she's “always wanted to do a comedy.”

Ap
AP

Simon & Schuster again up for sale, executives confirm

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

Simon & Schuster is again up for sale. Months after a federal judge halted Penguin Random House’s plan to purchase its longtime rival, Simon & Schuster’s CEO and the parent company, Paramount Global, have confirmed that the publisher is back on the market, with a sale possible by the end of the year. Penguin Random House, already the country’s largest trade publisher, had offered $2.2 billion for Simon & Schuster, a deal that would have created a dominant force in the book market. Paramount is now expected to favor a private equity firm.

Nathalie Stutzmann, contralto now conductor, to debut at Met
Ap
AP

Nathalie Stutzmann, contralto now conductor, to debut at Met

  • By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press

Nathalie Stutzmann gave up a quarter-century career as a contralto to become a conductor. She took over as music director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra last fall and makes her Metropolitan Opera debut in a new production of Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” on Friday night, a day before her 58th birthday. On July 28 she becomes only the second woman to conduct at the Richard Wagner Festival in Bayreuth, Germany. A daughter of soprano Christiane Stutzmann and bass Christian Dupuy, Nathalie learned piano when she was young, then cello and bassoon.

Barrera hopes `Carmen' film shows human side at the border
Ap
AP

Barrera hopes `Carmen' film shows human side at the border

  • By LESLIE AMBRIZ - Associated Press

Mexican actor and singer Melissa Barrera says she wants every role she takes to send a meaningful message. Currently she's starring in the film musical “Carmen.” Its a modern-day story loosely inspired by Bizet's 1875 opera. Barrera plays a young Mexican woman who crosses paths with a volunteer border patrol guard in the desert along the U.S.-Mexican border. He's played by actor Paul Mescal. Barrera says she chose the role because it humanizes migrants along the border. The film marks the feature film directorial debut of French choreographer Benjamin Millepied.