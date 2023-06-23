The following are television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By NICK PERRY - Associated Press
-
Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is writing a book that will focus on leadership. She posted Friday on Instagram that she didn't want to write about the internal politics during her five years as New Zealand’s leader. But she says someone convinced her that she could write about other ideas. She said it will be about being your own kind of leader and making a difference. Ardern stepped down this year after becoming known as a global icon for the left. She is working with publishers in New Zealand, Britain and the United States, but didn't say when the book would be published.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
“Once Upon a One More Time,” a musical on Broadway stuffed with Britney Spears songs, is pure summer dumb, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. It’s got smoke machines working overtime, weird dance breaks, tons of glitter and every song ends with a manufactured IMAX-level sonic boom. One of the main characters actually swings on a chandelier. The musical has a story about classic fairy tale princesses who are transformed after reading “The Feminine Mystique,” a landmark feminist text. But everything about this fractured fairy tale seems recycled. It opened Thursday at the Marquis Theatre.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
The weapons supervisor charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of the Alec Baldwin film “Rust” has been charged with passing drugs to someone else on the day of the shooting. Prosecutors in New Mexico filed the new charge Thursday, alleging Hannah Gutierrez-Reed tampered with evidence by transferring narcotics to another person to avoid prosecution. Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer calls the charge “retaliatory and vindictive.” Gutierrez-Reed is the only remaining defendant in the case. An involuntary manslaughter charge was dropped in April against Baldwin, who was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when it went off and killed her.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Kesha and Dr. Luke have settled their defamation lawsuit out of court, ending a fraught decadelong legal battle stemming from the singer’s claim that her former producer had sexually assaulted her in 2005.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
-
The two leading GOP presidential contenders had very different interview experiences with Fox News this past week. Donald Trump encountered pushback with Bret Baier while Ron DeSantis's interview while former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany stuck to mainly favorable topics for the Florida governor. Each was an illustration that despite a troubled year, Fox remains the media kingmaker in the Republican nominating process. GOP presidential contenders have appeared in Fox interviews 160 times already this year, 15 times already this week. Fox is still the place to reach most conservatives, even as its ratings have declined following the firing of Tucker Carlson. The first GOP presidential primary debate will be on Fox in August.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Kelly Clarkson's entering a new chapter of her music career as she continues to process her split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Luke Macfarlane is celebrating the joys of newfound fatherhood.
- John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
-
LAS VEGAS — The singer has not been able to sing. But Michael Grimm is showing improvement from his health scare about a month ago.
Sarah Jessica Parker promises Carrie and Aidan ‘have a huge amount to explore’ in ‘And Just Like That...’
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
If you couldn’t help but wonder what more is left to explore from one of the OG relationships of “Sex and the City,” then brace yourself.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
The intersex documentary “Every Body” shines a warm spotlight on a much-misunderstood community, and three of its most dauntless champions. An estimated 1.7% of the U.S. population has some intersex traits. That's equivalent to the number of redheads in the country. The film, directed by “RBG” filmmaker Julie Cohen, seeks to be a galvanizing moment in the intersex rights movement, a small but growing advocacy for the human rights of those born with variations in genitals or chromosome patterns. Focus Features will release “Every Body” in 250 nationwide theaters June 30,
- By JENNIFER PELTZ - Associated Press
-
Pop star Kesha and producer Dr. Luke have settled their nearly decadelong legal battle over her accusation that he drugged and raped her and his claim that she made it up and defamed him. Both announced it on Instagram on Thursday and issued statements. She wrote that “only God knows what happened that night.” Dr. Luke wrote that he is “absolutely certain that nothing happened" between them. Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed. The deal averts a trial that had been scheduled to begin this summer in New York.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
Actor Lou Diamond Phillips, film executive Hannah Minghella and “Summer of Soul” producer David I. Dinerstein have been elected to serve on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Board of Governors. The Academy, the organization behind the Oscars, announced newcomers and incumbent members, like director Ava DuVernay and “A Star is Born” producer Lynette Howell Taylor, on Thursday. They join returning governors Marlee Matlin, Pam Abdy, Jason Reitman, Jason Blum and Rita Wilson. As of this election, women make up a majority (53%) of the board. A quarter of the board also belongs to an underrepresented racial or ethnic group.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN DIEGO — Michael Franks' music career predates the rise of both hip-hop and smooth jazz. But he has long been embraced by both worlds, much to the surprise of the veteran singer and writer of such enduring gems as "Popsicle Toes," "Eggplant," "Monkey See, Monkey Do" and "Your Secret's Saf…
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 17, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 17, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner is leaving the ranch to pursue another directing venture — and series creator Taylor Sheridan has some thoughts.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A quartet of famed musicians — including a trailblazing rapper, an opera performer, a "Stayin' Alive" crooner and a singer of iconic love songs (turned beloved Twitter queen) — and a legendary comedian are among this year's Kennedy Center honorees.
- Bruce Finley and Jeff Bailey - The Denver Post (TNS)
-
DENVER — A severe solstice hailstorm inflicted bloody cuts and broke concertgoers’ bones amid mayhem at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison on Wednesday night — among other severe-weather impacts along Colorado’s urban Front Range — raising anxieties about future extreme weather and the chall…
- By The Associated Press
-
Publishers Weekly Best Selling Books for the week ending June 17th
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"The Bear," a story of food and the people who make it, is back. As my favorite new show of 2022, I have awaited its return with a combination of anticipation and trepidation — as one might feel awaiting the follow-up to an album that changed your life, or when bringing friends to a beloved …
- By THOMAS ADAMSON - AP Fashion Writer
-
History, fashion, and star power came together at Givenchy’s latest menswear show at Les Invalides in Paris. Steeped in the martial aura of the former military hospital, the show was the first of its kind in this storied location — on the resplendent balcony. Among the luminary attendees, Jared Leto applauded the ground-breaking spectacle. In recent seasons, the creative heat at Givenchy under Williams had seemed somewhat tepid. But this latest collection, presented against the magnificent pale stone arches of Les Invalides, displayed a new-found creative confidence from Williams. The designer seems to be settling in, successfully steering the age-old LVMH-owned house into fresh sartorial waters.
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — When "And Just Like That..." premiered in late 2021, fans welcomed the revival of "Sex and the City" with a mixture of giddy anticipation and wary trepidation.
- Rich Heldenfels - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
You have questions. I have some answers.