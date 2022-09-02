0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Tennessee park readies for annual 'Super Bowl of Marbles'

  • AP

Tennessee will soon play host to the 39th annual National Rolley Hole Marbles Championship. Rolley hole is a game that involves shooting marbles into small holes in the ground while keeping other teams from making the holes. Players say it involves skill and strategy, and the annual event at Standing Stone State Park is considered the “Super Bowl of Marbles.” According to the state parks, the tournament takes place on Sept. 17. It will include a festival with bluegrass music, food, marble-making demonstrations, a marbles roller coaster and kids' marbles games.

Anne Heche died without a will, son files to control estate
Ap
AP

Anne Heche died without a will, son files to control estate

  • AP

Actor Anne Heche died without a will, and her 20-year-old son has filed court papers to control her estate. Homer Laffoon filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday requesting that he be allowed to administer his mother’s estate. The petition lists him and his 13-year-old brother as her only heirs. The documents list the value of Heche’s estate as currently unknown. The 53-year-old Heche, who was among Hollywood's biggest film stars in the late 1990s, was in a fiery car crash on Aug. 5, and died from its effects six days later.

Ap
AP

Movie producer pleads guilty in prostitution prosecution

  • AP

A California movie producer has pleaded guilty in a prostitution case, admitting that he conspired to run a business that prosecutors say delivered women to clients across the United States and in England. Dillon Jordan was permitted to enter the plea remotely Thursday and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to operate a prostitution business. U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan scheduled sentencing for Dec. 12. A plea deal Jordan signed with prosecutors recommends he serve between 21 months and 27 months in prison and pay a fine as high as $95,000. It also calls for him to forfeit $1.4 million.

Fall Preview: Billy Eichner and 'Bros' remake the rom-com
Ap
AP

Fall Preview: Billy Eichner and 'Bros' remake the rom-com

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

In the classic format of an adult, R-rated rom-com, Billy Eichner's coming film “Bros” depicts an uncommonly honest and insightful portrait of life as a single gay man. Like Eichner's “Billy on the Street,” it’s frequently laugh-out-loud funny and packed with keen observations about Hollywood — a Hollywood where, until now, a film like “Bros” was essentially an impossibility. “Bros” is the first gay rom-com from a major studio, and the first studio film of any genre both written by and starring an openly gay man. The cast is almost entirely LGBTQ. It's one of the standout films of this fall movie season, opening Sept. 30.

Ap
AP

Oscar hopefuls set to bow as Telluride Film Festival unveils its secret lineup

  • Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Set in a remote box canyon in Colorado’s rugged San Juan Mountains, with nary a red carpet or paparazzo to be found, the Telluride Film Festival has prided itself for nearly 50 years on its low-key, all-about-the-movies ethos. And this year’s edition, which kicks off Friday, may feel even fu…

Ap
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 27, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

Bodycam video released in Busey sex offense investigation
Ap
AP

Bodycam video released in Busey sex offense investigation

  • AP

Authorities in New Jersey have released video and documents related to sexual offense charges filed against actor Gary Busey. He's accused of inappropriately touching at least three women at a horror movie convention earlier this month. The documentation released Wednesday by Cherry Hill police was heavily redacted and revealed no major new details regarding the allegations. Most of the police bodycam videos and witness interview videos are also blurred and contain no audio. The 78-year-old actor has maintained his innocence. Busey was scheduled as a featured guest the three-day event. But the company running the convention says he was removed when it received a complaint from attendees.

Ap
AP

Top movies for fall 2022, including the much awaited ‘Wakanda Forever’

  • Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

Right now there’s enough debt, toil and trouble afoot to upend the film and streaming industries twice over. Cineworld, owner of the nation’s number two multiplex chain Regal, flirts with bankruptcy amid its nearly $5 billion debt load. Warner Bros. Discovery has taken to cutting its perceiv…

With ‘Bardo,’ Alejandro G. Iñárritu returns to Mexico
Ap
AP

With ‘Bardo,’ Alejandro G. Iñárritu returns to Mexico

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Alejandro G. Iñárritu's new film “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” takes the Oscar-winning filmmaker back to his home country of Mexico for the first time in years. The film is a deeply personal and utterly surreal expression and interpretation of his longing for a home he left 21 years ago. It’s having its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival Thursday night, where it is among the competition titles. Daniel Giménez Cacho plays his stand-in, a journalist and documentary filmmaker. “Bardo” will open in theaters on Nov.18, before becoming available on Netflix on Dec. 16.

Ap
AP

Hazards of filming in cities all too real, location managers say

  • Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — The shutdown last week of the Apple TV+ and Endeavor Content miniseries “Lady in the Lake” over reports that a crew member had been threatened stunned officials in Baltimore, a film-friendly hub where the acclaimed crime drama “The Wire” had filmed for years.

For Cate Blanchett, Todd Field's ‘TÁR’ was 'undeniable'
Ap
AP

For Cate Blanchett, Todd Field's ‘TÁR’ was 'undeniable'

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Todd Field didn’t write "TÁR” with Cate Blanchett in mind. He wrote it for Cate Blanchett only. If she  didn’t want to do it, it wouldn’t exist. The film, which is having its world premiere Thursday night in competition at the Venice International Film Festival, looks at an extraordinary artist at the peak of her career. Lydia Tár is a celebrated composer, musician, philanthropist and conductor, and the first ever woman to preside over an important German orchestra. It's expected to be a major Oscar contender and, even before its official premiere, already has people buzzing about another extraordinary Blanchett performance.