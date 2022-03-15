0
0
0
0
0

Digital entertainment ballooned in 2021: MPA report
Ap
AP

Digital entertainment ballooned in 2021: MPA report

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Before the pandemic, the theatrical and digital markets for entertainment were roughly similar in size. Last year, however, digital revenue was more than three times that of global box office, according to a new report by the Motion Picture Association.

Ap
AP

Sandra Bullock makes 'The Lost City' feel like home at SXSW

  • Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

AUSTIN, Texas — Just as some people are better at their jobs than others, some movie stars are just good at being movie stars. At Saturday night's SXSW premiere of "The Lost City," Sandra Bullock had a good day at the office, taking over the Austin, Texas, Paramount Theatre with an amiable ease.

Rockers on Broadway drops a charity album of 12 live tracks
Ap
AP

Rockers on Broadway drops a charity album of 12 live tracks

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A clutch of live performances by Tony- and Grammy Award-nominated artists — including Micky Dolenz, Paul Williams, Michael Cerveris and LaChanze — have been collected into a benefit album for arts education.