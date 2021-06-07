0
Entertainment
AP

Richard Robinson, longtime Scholastic CEO, dead at 84

NEW YORK (AP) — Richard Robinson, who as the longtime head of Scholastic Inc. presided over such bestsellers as J.K. Rowling's “Harry Potter” novels and Suzanne Collins' “The Hunger Games” series along with a wide range of educational materials, reading clubs and book fairs, has died. He was 84.