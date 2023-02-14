Naeem Khan celebrated 20 years in fashion Tuesday with a collection of almost 50 looks, with each look more intricate and refined than the last one. Khan tells The Associated Press that he plans on continuing to expand his luxury brand with more stores, hotels and a painting exhibition. Khan said it has not been easy to sustain a fashion brand for 20 years but his friends were there to celebrate the milestone with him Tuesday. Among them was Pat Cleveland, a model and former Halston muse, who cheered some of the models on as they strutted down the runway.