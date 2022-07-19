A new research report says the conservative TV channel Newsmax is presenting viewers with an “alternate universe” of how the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021. Newsmax has broadcast at least 40 false claims or conspiracy theories about the attack since June, when a House committee began televising its evidence about the role former President Donald Trump and his allies played that day. That's according to NewsGuard, a tech firm that monitors misinformation. Many of the falsehoods, which have been presented by anchors, reporters and guests who include Republican U.S. representatives, have been repeatedly debunked. Newsmax did not comment on the report.