A longtime producer for Tucker Carlson is out of a job after being deemed responsible for the onscreen message this week that referred to President Joe Biden as a “wannabe dictator.” The producer, Alex McCaskill, confirmed his exit in an Instagram post. Fox would not comment on Friday. The message was posted onscreen Tuesday under separate boxes that showed video of Biden and former President Donald Trump, saying “wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested.” Carlson, in a Twitter video, didn't name McCaskill. But he said those who run Fox panicked at the message and scolded the producer, who offered to resign and was told to clean out his desk.