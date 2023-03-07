Less than three months after Argentina won its third soccer World Cup trophy in Qatar, there is growing excitement about the possibility that the country could take home another major prize – an Academy Award. A win at Sunday’s ceremony for “Argentina, 1985,” would be the country’s third win at the Oscars. “Argentina, 1985” tells the story of the prosecutors who brought leaders of Argentina’s bloody 1976-1983 military dictatorship to trial and is competing for best international film. The film's star and director say the film is one Argentinians can be proud of. It has one majorly famous fan — Lionel Messi has called the film “great.”