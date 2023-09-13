Mitski, one of the most idiosyncratic and devoted artists in indie rock, has returned. Her seventh album is titled “The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We.” It is yet another work of incredible depth, says Associated Press Music Writer Maria Sherman in her review. Tracks like the opener “Bug Like an Angel” are both hopeful and haunting. If the messaging wasn't paradoxical, it wouldn’t be up for interpretation, and it certainly wouldn’t be a Mitski record. Sherman says few artists know how to masterfully unearth humanity’s most disappointing and frustrating characteristics, and fewer do so lovingly. Mitski's “The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We" will be released on Friday.