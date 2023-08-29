0
0
0
0
0

Sonny Seiler of Georgia football mascots and "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil" dies at 90
Sports
AP

Sonny Seiler of Georgia football mascots and "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil" dies at 90

  • By PAUL NEWBERRY - AP Sports Writer

Georgia attorney Sonny Seiler has died at the age of 90. He was owner of the University of Georgia’s famed line of “Uga” bulldog mascots. He also served as lead defense counsel in a notorious case chronicled in the book “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil." The university says Seiler died in his hometown of Savannah after a short illness. The “Uga” tradition began in 1956 when Seiler and his wife brought their English bulldog to the season-opening football game. Since then, Seiler and his family have raised a continual line of “Uga” mascots for the Georgia football program.

For ‘Last of Us’ composer Gustavo Santaolalla, silence is key to drawing the audience in
Ap
AP

For ‘Last of Us’ composer Gustavo Santaolalla, silence is key to drawing the audience in

  • By LESLIE AMBRIZ - Associated Press

“The Last of Us” composer Gustavo Santaolalla says he never felt like he was “just writing music" for a video game. From the very beginning the Oscar-winner says he knew that “The Last of Us” “felt like a great story” that could easily be retold through any medium. The game is set in the aftermath of a global pandemic that has turned civilians into zombie-like creatures and the HBO adaptation received 24 Emmy nominations earlier this summer. Santaolalla, a major figure in the rock en Español scene, was nominated for his work on the show's third-episode — a complex love story that brought a tinge of hope to the dystopian nightmare.

SNL's Heidi Gardner, Kelce's mother to take part in 'World Largest Tailgate' before NFL kickoff game
Sports
AP

SNL's Heidi Gardner, Kelce's mother to take part in 'World Largest Tailgate' before NFL kickoff game

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer

“Saturday Night Live” star Heidi Gardner and several entertainers are expected to take part in a virtual tailgate and concert experience before the NFL’s kickoff game in Kansas City next month. The show dubbed as the “World’s Largest Tailgate” looks to celebrate the start of the football season as the Super Bowl defending champion Chiefs host the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7. Along with Gardner’s appearance, the 90-minute show will be hosted by YouTube stars the Merrell Twins along with performances from DJ-producer duo Two Friends. The show will also feature internet personality Tabitha Swatosh and Donna Kelce, the mother of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce.

Ap
AP

TV Tinsel: Baratunde Thurston finds his PBS series a natural fit

  • Luaine Lee - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Author and TV show host Baratunde Thurston discovered nature amidst the concrete and steel of the nation's capital. “I was born in Washington, D.C., in 1977, very much a city kid who lived close enough to a park to have easy access to it,” he recalls.

Revelers pack London streets as Notting Hill Carnival celebrates Caribbean culture
Ap
AP

Revelers pack London streets as Notting Hill Carnival celebrates Caribbean culture

  • AP

Hundreds of thousands of revelers have packed the streets of west London for the climax of the Notting Hill Carnival, one of the world’s biggest celebrations of Caribbean music and culture. Organizers say up to 2 million people are expected to attend the two=day festival billed as Europe’s largest street party. Launched in 1964 with a few Trinidadian steel bands, it has grown into a huge annual event. There are colorful floats, thousands of calypso dancers in spectacular feathered costumes, almost 20 steel bands and more than two dozen sound systems. The carnival returned to the streets last year after two years when it had to be held online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Book Review: 'Holler, Child' is a profound short story collection about Black lives in America
Ap
AP

Book Review: 'Holler, Child' is a profound short story collection about Black lives in America

  • By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press

LaToya Watkins has surpassed the high bar set by her debut novel in her latest book, a collection of short stories titled “Holler, Child.” With a focus on Black lives and heavily rooted in west Texas where the author grew up, the 11 fictional pieces form a profound collection. Watkins draws on societal truths and the reader’s empathy to form the solid foundation beneath each story. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says each voice brings something special, and every narrative is hard-hitting yet tender. “Holler, Child” is scheduled for release on Tuesday from Tiny Reparations Books.

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 3-9
Ap
AP

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 3-9

  • By The Associated Press

Celebrities having birthdays during the week of Sept. 3-9 include comedian Jeff Foxworthy, singer Beyonce’ and actor Idris Elba. Actor Whitney Cummings turns 41, comedian Kyle Mooney from “Saturday Night Live” hits 39 and actor Rosie Perez reaches 59. Other celebs with big days include actor Justina Machado, actor Anika Noni Rose and musician-producer Dave Stewart from Eurythmics. Actor Hugh Grant hits 63, jazz singer Michael Bublé reaches 48 and actor Michelle Williams of “Brokeback Mountain” turns 43. Birthdays wishes are also on tap for singer Pink, actor Martin Freeman of ″The Hobbit,” actor-comedian Adam Sandler and model Rachel Hunter.

Ceremony marks start of journey home for Indigenous totem pole taken to Scotland a century ago
Ap
AP

Ceremony marks start of journey home for Indigenous totem pole taken to Scotland a century ago

  • AP

Members of a Canadian First Nation have held a spiritual ceremony at a Scottish museum to begin the homeward journey of a totem pole stolen almost a century ago. The 11-meter (36-foot) pole is being restored by the National Museum of Scotland to the Nisga’a Nation in northern British Columbia. It is one of the first times a British museum has returned artifacts to North America’s Indigenous peoples. Chief Earl Stephens, whose Nisga’a name is Sim’oogit Ni’isjoohl, said that “after nearly 100 years, we are finally able to bring our dear relative home to rest on Nisga’a lands." The pole will be flown to Canada on an Canadian air force plane before going on display at the Nisga’a Museum.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return with a heavy metal holiday tour, 'The Ghosts of Christmas Eve'
Ap
AP

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return with a heavy metal holiday tour, 'The Ghosts of Christmas Eve'

  • By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return this winter with a holiday tour called “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.” The hybrid of heavy metal, classical music, theater production, pyrotechnics and laser lightshow will hit 62 cities and deliver 104 performances in both matinee and evening sets. It kicks off on Nov. 15 at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and runs through Dec. 30, concluding at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Al Pitrelli is TSO's guitarist and music director. He says that since the band started 28 years ago, their winter tours have become a tradition for loyal fans and their families.