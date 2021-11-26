- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
In a film as fashion-focused as “House of Gucci,” the costumes play a starring role.
‘Band of Gold’ singer Freda Payne on returning to her jazz roots, dishing dirt about her past love life in juicy new memoir
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
There’s much more to Freda Payne than meets the ear.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Drew Barrymore was in Chicago recently filming segments that have been airing throughout the month on her daytime talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show,” including stops at Cloud Gate, aka The Bean, in Millennium Park. Why feature Chicago? “It’s just a really important city for me,” she said. “…
- Amy Kaufman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
While Julia Child was busy teaching her loyal public television viewers how to make boeuf bourguignon, her husband could be found crawling at her feet.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — How E. Clayton Cornelious got Nick Jonas to produce his new Broadway play is a textbook case of how reciprocating kindness can pay dividends down the road.
- Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
An upcoming movie featuring Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek involves a producer behind "Rust," the western film where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of the production.
Grammys' expanded awards meant to promote new talent reportedly led to nominations for Taylor Swift, Kanye West
- Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
An expansion of the Grammy Awards nominations aimed at improving inclusion benefited established artists such as Taylor Swift and Kanye West, The New York Times reported Wednesday.
- By HAGGAG SALAMA - Associated Press
LUXOR, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian authorities were unveiling Thursday a renovated ancient promenade in the city of Luxor dating back 3,000 years, the latest government project undertaken to highlight the country’s archaeological treasures.
- AP
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — International Criminal Court appeals judges have cut by two years the sentence of an Islamic radical who pleaded guilty to overseeing the destruction of historic mausoleums in the Malian desert city of Timbuktu, the court announced Thursday.
- By SAM METZ - AP / Report for America
Dave Hickey, a prominent American art critic whose essays covered topics ranging from Siegfried & Roy to Norman Rockwell, has died.
- AP
ROME (AP) — National Geographic magazine’s famed green-eyed “Afghan Girl” has arrived in Italy as part of the West’s evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday.
- AP
BEIJING (AP) — A renowned Chinese fashion photographer has apologized for her past work after online critics called it insulting to the Chinese people and fashion house Dior removed one of her photos from a show in Shanghai.
