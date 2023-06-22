0
Movie Review: A fantasy adventure with riot-grrrl energy in ‘Nimona’
  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

A powerful, shapeshifting teenage girl and a disgraced knight-in-training suspected of killing a beloved queen are at the heart of “Nimona,” a vibrant and irreverent animated adventure set in a futuristic fantasy kingdom. Chloë Grace Moretz plays Nimona who teams up with Riz Ahmed's Ballister Boldheart after he's accused of killing the queen and on the run from his former colleagues. AP's Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that while the themes might be familiar, “Nimona” is wrapped in exciting new packaging with a fun, chaotic energy and some boundary pushing LGBTQ+ storytelling for a kids movie. “Nimona,” rated PG, is on Netflix on June 30.

Movie review: Jennifer Lawrence in the raunchy teen comedy 'No Hard Feelings'
  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

In a saner world, we would have already had a dozen Jennifer Lawrence comedies. As if to make up for lost time, Lawrence has in “No Hard Feelings” made the kind of R-rated teen comedy that has usually launched young actors.  She plays a 32-year-old Montauk Uber driver who, desperate for money after her car is towed, is hired by the wealthy parents of a timid and sheltered 19-year-old to take his virginity before he heads off to Princeton. The basis of “No Hard Feelings,” all around, is fairly untenable, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. It often feels like Lawrence has been inserted into the framework of a quite male coming-of-age rom-com/fantasy.

The Warehouse moves closer to landmark status

  • Deanese Williams-Harris - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

CHICAGO — Preservationist were hopeful Tuesday that a former dance hall in the West Loop — once called The Warehouse, a legendary nightclub considered a birthplace of house music — would gain landmark status after the city’s zoning committee voted to move its nomination to City Council for a vote.

Movie review: 'No Hard Feelings' is a sweet, intoxicating comedy cocktail

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

In 2018, Jennifer Lawrence was 28 and one of the biggest movie stars in the world: an Academy Award-winning actress, a veteran of the “Hunger Games” franchise, alternating between prestige projects and giant action movies. But not all of those films were all that good, and Lawrence didn’t se…

Sound Advice: Breaking down the pros and cons of Bluetooth vs. wired speakers

  • Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q. I have a question regarding Bluetooth speakers and wired speakers. Wired speakers are connected to a stereo receiver. I assume the receiver converts the digital version of the music to an analog signal using high-quality electronics, and amplifies the signal with an analog amplifier. This…

Pharrell fuses entertainment and fashion for confident Louis Vuitton menswear debut

  • By THOMAS ADAMSON - AP Fashion Writer

Louis Vuitton kicked off Paris Fashion Week men’s shows with the much-anticipated debut collection by Pharrell Williams, who was appointed in February to succeed the late Virgil Abloh. With Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Lebron James and Rihanna among guests lining the gold-covered cobbles of the iconic Pont Neuf in central Paris, Pharrell put on a confident first show. It represented fused high fashion with pop culture and entertainment — and was capped by a thunderous concert by Jay-Z, whom Pharrell joined in a performance on stage.