Leslie Phillips, the British actor best known for his roles in the bawdy “Carry On” comedies and as the voice of the Sorting Hat in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. He was 98. His agent Jonathan Lloyd confirmed Tuesday that Phillips died “peacefully at home” on Monday. The veteran actor made his first film appearances in the 1930s. He is remembered for his exaggerated comic portrayal of the English upper-class after starring in “Carry On Nurse,” “Carry On Teacher” and “Carry On Constable” in 1959 and 1960. Phillips later moved into more dramatic roles, including a turn opposite Peter O’Toole in the 2005 film “Venus” that earned him a BAFTA nomination for best supporting actor.
- By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press
-
The gaming industry and Native American tribes are betting big on dueling ballot measures to legalize sports gambling in California but voters may not want a piece of the action. Voters going to polls Tuesday have been inundated with a blast stream of advertisements funded by the most expensive ballot initiative campaign in U.S. history. The two initiatives would either allow sports betting at tribal casinos and race tracks or on mobile devices or online. Supporters of both measures have raised nearly $600 million in a bid to capture the burgeoning market that could create billions a year in revenue.
- AP
-
Italian authorities have announced the extraordinary discovery of more than 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring. They say the find will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire. The discovery occurred in the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena. The Culture Ministry says it's one of the most significant ever in the Mediterranean and certainly the most important since the 1972 underwater discovery of the famed Riace bronze warriors. The Culture Ministry announced the construction of a new museum to house the antiquities in the area.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Australian filmmaker George Miller's exploration of storytelling tops the DVD releases for the week of Nov. 15.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The most tender moment on Smino's new album "Luv 4 Rent" arrives soon after its midpoint on a song called "Defibrillator," when the St. Louis artist layers his vocals at the chorus to sing the words "I'll be loved when no one's around."
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
On his first day at work on "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Tenoch Huerta gave an impromptu speech.
- AP
-
“Captain America” star Chris Evans has a new title — he's been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive. The selection was announced Monday night on Stephen Colbert's late night show and on the magazine's website. Evans, who is now the third Marvel Avengers actor to hold the Sexiest Man Alive title, says he knows his friends will be teasing him heavily. But he tells the magazine for its cover story, out Friday, that he knows it will also make his mom happy, and will sustain him when he's “old and saggy.” Evans has had a busy year, starring in Netflix's “The Gray Man” and voicing Buzz Lightyear in Pixar's “Lightyear.”
- By NARDOS HAILE - Associated Press
-
Kim Kardashian was honored at Monday’s annual Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards for her shapewear line and used the honor to call for designers to be inclusive for all body shapes. Kardashian was awarded the first-ever Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion for her shapewear brand SKIMS. Martha Stewart presented the award, one of numerous superstar presenters. Cher handed out one award, while Lenny Kravitz accepted the CFDA's Fashion Icon award. Bradley Cooper, Trevor Noah, Amy Schumer, Christina Ricci and Kerry Washington were among the presenters. The Kardashians were fully represented at the show, with Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner among the attendees.
- DeAsia Paige - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
ATLANTA — The funeral for Takeoff, one-third of the Grammy-nominated group Migos, will be held Friday afternoon at Atlanta's State Farm Arena, WSB-TV reported. It’s unclear if it will be a public event.
- Richard Winton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES —The Los Angeles County’s coroner’s office performed an autopsy on singer Aaron Carter, who was found dead at his home in Lancaster on Saturday, but officials deferred declaring a cause of death pending chemical tests.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Rebel Wilson revealed Monday that she is a mother, just days after shutting down engagement rumors.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Tears for Aaron Carter continued to flow Sunday as the Backstreet Boys, including brother Nick Carter, paid tribute to the late "I Want Candy" singer during a concert in London.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Kathy Griffin has challenged Elon Musk to a game of Twitter whack-a-mole after she was booted from the platform for impersonating the billionaire tech mogul.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Selena Gomez is getting heat for excluding Francia Raísa — the actor and friend who donated a kidney to Gomez in 2017 — from her documentary "My Mind & Me" and saying that Taylor Swift is her only friend in the industry.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
The only Harvey Weinstein accuser to testify at both his New York and California trials has taken the stand in a Los Angeles courtroom to repeat her account of what she says was a sexual assault by the former movie mogul in 2013. Lauren Young testified Monday that she was supposed to be showing Weinstein a script at a Beverly Hills hotel when he trapped her in a bathroom, groped her and masturbated in front of her. A Weinstein attorney pointed out that that in initial interviews with police, she had said the attack happened nearly a year earlier. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty. He was convicted at the New York trial and is serving a 23-year prison sentence.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Lionel Richie can now say hello to another illustrious award.
- David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Jessica Simpson said she was feeling “angry” and “defensive” in a response after her fans expressed concern about her appearance in a Pottery Barn advertisement.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Check yourself, Twitter.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Letitia Wright hit the Marvel Cinematic Universe scene as King T’Challa’s joyfully witty sister in 2018’s blockbuster “Black Panther.” But in the new sequel, the actor’s usual easygoing character delivers a more serious tone while dealing with grief. Wright's character takes center stage as Shuri ventures into womanhood after the death of T'Challa. She’ll be looked upon to take the iconic Black Panther mantle in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which releases in theaters Friday. Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa, died of colon cancer in August 2020. Wright says she used her grief over Boseman's death to fuel her performance.
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
-
Selena Gomez joined the list of entertainers who are endorsing Beto O’Rourke for governor of Texas.
- By DOUGLASS K. DANIEL - Associated Press
-
There was no bigger movie studio in Hollywood's golden age than Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. A new book, “The 50 MGM Films That Transformed Hollywood," presents those movies that author and film historian Steven Bingen says had a significant influence on moviemaking, for better or for worse. In a review for The Associated Press, Douglass K. Daniel calls the book's essays thoughtful and full of fun trivia. One example: The highly profitable Andy Hardy series of 15 films over 10 years starring Mickey Rooney was a grandfather of the TV sitcom. Daniel says hardcore aficionados and budding cinephiles alike can enjoy Bingen’s informed take on what makes these old movies worth seeing today.