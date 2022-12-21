The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Trey Songz will be heading back to court in the new year.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
Damien Chazelle’s three-plus hour extravaganza “Babylon” isn’t the dutiful, nostalgic ode you might expect of a Tinseltown period piece. It’s much messier and more interesting than that, Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle writes in his review. In resurrecting the silent era and the onset of the talkies, “Babylon,” like Stanley Donen’s “Singin’ in the Rain” before it, has trained its focus on a transitional moment in moving images. Here, in unrelenting excess and hedonism, is the manic, madcap energy of the movies and the crushing maw of the medium’s perpetual evolution. “Babylon,” starring Margot Robbie, Diego Calva and Brad Pitt, opens in theaters Friday.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
James Gunn is well aware of the backlash to the early creative decisions he has made as the new co-head of DC Studios. But he's not backing down.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
Sarah Polley's film “Women Talking” is an adaptation of a 2018 book by Miriam Toews, which was itself inspired by a real story out of a Mennonite community in Bolivia in which several men were convicted for raping more than 100 women and girls, who had little memory of the acts because of the animal tranquilizers used. Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley and Claire Foy lead a cast of women debating their options. In her review, Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes that it is a beautifully realized, urgent and poignant film. “Women Talking” opens in theaters Friday and is rated PG-13.
- By JOHN CARUCCI - Associated Press
-
Rapper and actor Common has made his Broadway debut in the play “Between Riverside and Crazy” and what he sees from the stage is something he never imagined: a multi-cultural audience hanging on to every word. The Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Stephen Adly Guirgis stars Stephen McKinley Henderson, who plays a former New York City police officer whose 30-year career ended after being shot by a white rookie cop. Common plays his ex-con son struggling to do right by his father. The goal for Common was presenting the character as a “whole person” and not someone discarded by society because he was behind bars or an addict. ”
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
The new biopic “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody” delves into a part of her life more aggressively than any previous movie or documentary: her long relationship with Robyn Crawford.
- By The Associated Press
-
Audible best-sellers for week ending December 16th.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
Antonio Banderas returns to voice the swashbuckling feline Puss in Boots after 11 years away. In “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” the fairy tale feline finds himself down to his last life and goes searching for a wish to get all nine back. Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes that Banderas shines again as the overly confident PiB, in a film full vocal talent, including Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman and John Mulaney, and enough clever jokes to provide an entertaining afternoon at the movies. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" is rated PG and in theaters nationwide starting Wednesday.
- By MEGAN JANETSKY - Associated Press
-
Nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, have offered Cuban artists a lifeline during the pandemic, which wreaked havoc on the island country's tourism industry and, subsequently, its art sales. The digital images registered on a blockchain and generally purchased with cryptocurrencies have offered them a way to profit from their art on an international stage with few speech restrictions due to the medium’s decentralized nature. But some of the key platforms where NFTs are traded have delisted the accounts of certain artists from Cuba and other places that face U.S. sanctions, often with little or no explanation as to why.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
Damien Chazelle's sprawling "Babylon" is the flip side to his 2016 hit "La La Land." Both are movies about movies, set primarily in Los Angeles and focus on characters who dream. But where "La La Land" was all lightness, a gentle valentine to love and hope and the larger-than-life way that m…
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The crystal-coated Times Square ball won’t be the only thing dropping this New Year’s Eve.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Martin Duffy, a longtime member of the Scottish rock band Primal Scream, died Sunday at age 55, his band announced Tuesday.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Johnny Depp is pledging to donate $1 million to charities on the heels of ex-wife Amber Heard announcing she’d settle their defamation case.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
How broad and narrow is the market for CD and vinyl box sets?
'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody' film a tricky balancing act for its star and director
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
Talk about counterintuitive!
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Sharon Osbourne has shared an update on her health after she was hospitalized for undisclosed reasons last week.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Fast-fashion giant H&M has removed its Justin Bieber merchandise from its stores and online shop after the musician called out the retailer for selling gear that he claims he didn't sign off on.
- By The Associated Press
-
The top 10 books on the Apple Store for week ending 12/18/2022
- By The Associated Press
-
Apple-Movies-Top-10 for week ending 12/18/2022
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
Holiday music is a big business that generates $170 million a year, according to Billboard.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Warner Bros. found other ways to cut ties with actors Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot, days after bringing their futures as DC superheroes to a close.
- AP
-
Tennis great Boris Becker is heading for the limelight again. German broadcaster SAT.1 was due Tuesday evening to air the first interview with Becker since his release from prison for bankruptcy offenses. The TV channel quoted the 55-year-old as saying his time in prison had taught him “a hard lesson, a very expensive one, a very painful one.” The three-time Wimbledon champion's was deported to his native Germany last week after serving eight months of a 2 1/2-year sentence in Britain. Organizers of the annual Berlin film festival said next year’s installment will feature the premiere of an as-yet untitled documentary about Becker by Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney.