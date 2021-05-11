The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Angie Orellana Hernandez Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The second time might be the charm for Teen Vogue.
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Within hours of Sony teasing its upcoming “Venom” sequel, posts for the first trailer for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” blew by 1.5 million views on YouTube Monday.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Oscar-nominated actor LaKeith Stanfield is apologizing for his participation in a Clubhouse chat room where "abhorrent anti-Semitic statements" were made last week. He has also posted a statement from the man who created that room.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
One month after the death of DMX, a new studio album from the renowned rapper is on the way.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Amid growing pressure on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, NBC said Monday that will not air the Golden Globes in 2022.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A popular arts festival in Meridian will return this weekend after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Josh Rottenberg Los Angeles Times (TNS)
With questions swirling about the future of the Golden Globe Awards, influential studios continued to back away from the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association, with WarnerMedia joining Netflix and Amazon Studios in cutting ties with the organization until sweeping reforms are enacted.
- By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — A new album from DMX will be released later this month.
- By LEANNE ITALIE Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Teen Vogue has chosen Versha Sharma, a top editor at NowThis, to replace Alexi McCammond as editor-in-chief after a swirl of controversy over McCammond's past anti-Asian tweets.
Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey’s documentary series about mental health, ‘The Me You Can’t See,’ gets release date
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
A documentary series exploring mental health that was co-created by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey is set to arrive this month.
- Jim Harrington The Mercury News (TNS)
Pearl Jam has released nearly 200 live recordings online.
- Chuck Barney The Mercury News (TNS)
Spring might be the season of rebirth and renewal, but in the broadcast television world it’s the time when shows to go into hibernation — or, in some cases, go away for good.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO Associated Press
“People We Meet on Vacation,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)
- Jami Ganz New York Daily News (TNS)
“Mainstream” takes aim at the 21st century’s main vice.
- By BRUCE DESILVA Associated Press
Devil May Dance,” by Jake Tapper (Little, Brown)
Seth Rogen has no plans to work with James Franco again after multiple sexual misconduct allegations
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
The working relationship between Seth Rogen and James Franco that dates back to “Freaks and Geeks” appears to be over.
- By LOUISE DIXON Associated Press
The largest collection of Bob Dylan’s artwork ever seen will go on display later this year in the U.S.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
After Ray Fisher hinted at problems between “Justice League” director Joss Whedon, star Gal Gadot and “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins, the actress confirmed clashes during movie reshoots.
Billy Crystal shares the real-life inspirations for heartfelt ‘Here Today’ movie he directed, stars in and co-wrote with Alan Zweibel
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
What started as a disastrous lunch outing turned into a heartfelt Billy Crystal movie.
- Jen Yamato Los Angeles Times (TNS)
If you've seen Joe Taslim's punishing moves in action hits like "The Raid" and "Fast & Furious 6," you can picture him handily wreaking havoc in Warner Bros.' R-rated "Mortal Kombat" as Sub-Zero, the video game assassin famous for eviscerating his enemies in gory fashion. But even action…
- Robert Lloyd Los Angeles Times (TNS)
World's first or second richest person depending on the day, man who named his latest child (of six) X Æ A-Xii, coronavirus scofflaw, reformed vaccine skeptic, mediocre EDM artist (briefly), fanboy tech pinup and headline generator Elon Musk hosted "Saturday Night Live" Saturday night. He be…