Former teen performers accuse an agent of sexual assault. They're hoping it's Japan's Me Too moment
  • By YURI KAGEYAMA - Associated Press

At least a dozen men have come forward this year to say they were sexually assaulted as teenagers by Johnny Kitagawa, a boy band impresario who was one of the most powerful people in Japanese entertainment for decades. Similar allegations were ignored by most Japanese media in the early 2000s. The talent agency Kitagawa founded has promised to investigate, but Kazuya Nakamura told The Associated Press that it, and Japanese society, have still not fully acknowledged what happened to him.

MLB All-Star Game draws record-low viewership for 3rd year in row
  • AP

Baseball’s All-Star Game drew a record low in viewers for the third straight year. The National League’s 3-2 win over the American League in Seattle on Tuesday night was seen by 7,006,000 viewers on Fox, down from 7.51 million last year. The game drew a 3.9 rating, down from a 4.2 last year, and a 12 share, the same as for the American League’s 3-2 victory in Los Angeles in 2022. The Home Run Derby on Monday night drew 6.11 million viewers on ESPN, down 11% from 6.88 million last year in Los Angeles.

What’s on TV this week advisory

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

The Los Angeles Times feature TV-WHATTOWATCH-ADVXX:LA, which moved as a Sunday advance, will no longer move on the Tribune News Service. The column has been discontinued.

Movie Review: Cheap thrills in tedious Netflix spinoff ‘Bird Box Barcelona’
  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Netflix tries to capitalize on the popularity of its 2018 film “Bird Box” with “Bird Box Barcelona,” set in the Spanish city around the same time, with a new cast that does not include Sandra Bullock. Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr says it is more and too much of the same. There is no thrill, entertainment or insight to be gleaned in watching the myriad ways people can die by their own hand. It’s just awful, and this is not a film that grapples with the trauma, she says, calling it "two hours of drudgery.” The film streams Friday on Netflix.

The friendship behind summer’s most charming comedy ‘Theater Camp’
  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

There is quite a bit of history between the team behind “Theater Camp,” a loving satire of musical theater kids and their teachers that opens in theaters Friday. Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Noah Galvin and Nick Lieberman are all, first and foremost, theater kids themselves. They’re also longtime friends. The ins and outs of all of their collaborations, musical workshops, web series, comedy videos and hours improvising would require a flow chart to process fully. But what it boils down to is when the four found each other, they didn’t want to let go.

Film review: Musical theater meets mockumentary in 'Theater Camp'
  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Among the low-hanging fruits of satire, sleepaway theater camps would dangle about as low as social-media influencers and Def Leppard cover bands. But “Theater Camp,” a new comedy by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman, energetically wades into the kind of mockumentary territory Christopher Guest would approve of. The spirit of “Best in Show” and “Waiting for Guffman” is often present, for better and worse, in Gordon and Lieberman’s film. But theirs is a much more earnest, loving lampoon, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. “Theater Camp” may be tame for a parody but it's got the song-and-dance down pat.

Full list of 2023 Emmy nominations

  • Michael Ordoña and Jevon Phillips - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Actress Yvette Nicole Brown of “Community” and “Big Shot” joined Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma to announce this year’s Emmy nominations on Wednesday. The announcement streamed live at Emmys.com and on the Television Academy’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Judas Priest replaces Ozzy Osbourne at Power Trip in Southern California

  • Holly Alvarado - The Orange County Register (TNS)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Judas Priest has officially been added to the Power Trip lineup, replacing Ozzy Osbourne in his originally scheduled Saturday slot during the three-day hard rock and metal festival taking place at Empire Polo Club in Indio on Oct. 6-8.

Hulu documentary on the 'world’s most ingenious thief' hopes to steal viewers this week
  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

It’s hard not to feel grudging respect for Gerald Daniel Blanchard’s long resume of crime — no matter what side of the law you’re on. He once stole half a million dollars from a bank before it officially opened by using a concealed pinhole camera inside the branch. Then there was the time he swapped a priceless jewel from an alarmed museum display case with a gift shop replica, Indiana Jones-style. Wired magazine called Blanchard the “world’s most ingenious thief.” Audiences can make up their own mind when Hulu airs the documentary feature “The Jewel Thief” on July 13.

  • Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)

The 2023 Emmy nominations were revealed Wednesday, setting the scene for TV’s biggest stars to take the stage on Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.