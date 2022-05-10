Rappers Young Thug was one of 28 people indicted Monday in Georgia on conspiracy to violate the state’s RICO act and street gang charges, according to jail records. The Atlanta rapper, whose name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, was arrested at his home in Buckhead, an Atlanta neighborhood north of downtown. He is being held at the Fulton County Jail. The conspiracy charge dates back to 2013 and the gang charge to 2018, the jail record says. Young Thug is allegedly one of three founders of the Young Slime Life, “a criminal street gang that started in late 2012” in Atlanta, the indictment says. YSL is affiliated with the national Bloods gang, officials said. He will make his first court appearance on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.