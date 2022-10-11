Since Annie Ernaux won the Nobel literature prize last week, the French author’s books have gained enough new admirers that many titles are out of stock on Amazon.com and at physical bookstores. But at Albertine Books on Manhattan’s Upper East, her appearance Monday night felt less like an introduction than a gathering of old friends, French and American alike. Hundreds gathered for an event billed “The Art of Capturing Life in Writing.” The 82-year-old Ernaux is known for such autobiographical works as “Simple Passion” and “Happening.” The crowd spilled over into an overflow room as she spoke about her career and writing process.