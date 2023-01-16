- New York Daily News (TNS)
CJ Harris, a singer who competed on ‘American Idol’ during the reality competition’s 13th season, has died. The Alabama native was 31 years old.
- Jacqueline Charles - Miami Herald (TNS)
For 15 years, Milena Sandler and Joel Widmaier welcomed some of the biggest international names in jazz and R&B to Haiti amid political turmoil, fuel shortages and protests, musicians like Branford Marsalis, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Joss Stone.
- Ashley Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"The Price of Glee," premiering Monday on ID and Discovery+, gathers the most notable news coverage (both positive and negative) around the once-beloved Fox series. Though filmed without the participation of any members of the principal cast or creative team — Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowit…
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
The 2023 Critics Choice Awards followed a different script.
- By COLLEEN BARRY - AP Fashion Writer
Milan Fashion Week has closed on a note of tranquility after four days of mostly menswear previews for next fall and winter. Milan stalwart Giorgio Armani and Indian newcomer Dhruv Kapoor created similar moods in their collections but with vastly different aesthetics. One presented a study in tailoring and muted hues on Monday, the other an explosion of color on silhouettes that mixed the oversized with the petite. Armani took his admirers inside Milan’s hidden courtyards to view his collection. Kapoor hopes to promote self-acceptance with a new collection in which he seeks to reconcile alter-egos as a way of healing.
- AP
An Austrian theater says it is canceling all shows starring one of its actors after reports surfaced that he was charged with possession of child pornography. On Friday, the Burgtheater in Veinna fired Florian Teichtmeister. He also plays Austrian Emperor Franz Joseph in the film “Corsage,” which is on the short list for an Academy Award. The Austria Press Agency reported Monday that the 43-year-old actor is scheduled to stand trial on Feb. 8 on child pornography charges after 58,000 media files with suspected child pornographic material were found in his possession. Austria submitted “Corsage” as its entry in the best international feature category of the Academy Awards.
- AP
Italian film star Gina Lollobrigida has died in Rome at age 95. Italian news agency Lapresse reported Lollobrigida’s death on Monday, quoting Tuscany Gov. Eugenio Giani. Lollobrigida was an honorary citizen of a Tuscan town. For decades, she embodied the Italian stereotype of Mediterranean beauty and was dubbed “the most beautiful woman in the world” after the title of one her movies. In September, the screen legend had surgery to repair a thigh bone broken in a fall. She , returned home and said she had quickly resumed walking.
- AP
Italian news agency Lapresse says film star Gina Lollobrigida has died in a Rome clinic at age 95.
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and I have been talking for about an hour — more accurately, they've been talking, I've been listening — when Gleeson asks me if I thought there was a glimmer of hope at the end of their movie, "The Banshees of Inisherin."
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Wanna hear a part to my story I tried to hide in the glory/ And sweep it under the table, so you would never know?"
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
DALLAS — The eerily sweet voice of "M3GAN" originated in Jenna Davis’ bedroom closet.
- Théoden Janes - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)
On one hand, a reminder of the fact that Barry Manilow is celebrating his 80th year on the planet this June will probably make longtime fans of the legendary crooner a.) shake their heads in disbelief, and/or b.) feel pretty old themselves.
- AP
Thousands of people have been lining up since before dawn outside Athens’ cathedral to pay their final respects to Greece’s former King Constantine. He died last week at the age of 82. Greece’s monarchy was definitively abolished in a referendum in 1974 and Constantine spent decades in exile. He mainly lived in London before returning to settle in his home country once more in his waning years. The government announced after his death that Constantine would be buried as a private citizen without honors reserved for former heads of state in Tatoi. The site is the former royal estate north of Athens next to where his parents and ancestors are buried.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Jeremy Renner commemorated the Season 2 premiere of his show “Mayor of Kingstown” Sunday as he recovered from a snowplow accident that left him critically injured.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"The Banshees of Inisherin" co-stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson have tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be attending the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
- Jessica Schladebeck - New York Daily News (TNS)
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have welcomed their third baby.
- By RYAN PEARSON - AP Entertainment Writer
Hollywood’s awards season has found an unlikely underdog in “RRR.” S.S. Rajamouli’s three-hour maximalist action epic is one of India’s most expensive and top-grossing films of all time. It pairs two of the country’s biggest stars, N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan, topping Netflix streaming charts over the summer. But the Academy Awards generally shun foreign films and over-the-top action movies in prestige categories. To give their film a final push, Rama Rao Jr. and Charan traveled to Los Angeles to attend the Golden Globes, mingle with the likes of Cate Blanchett at parties, and attend packed screenings like the one that featured a riotous dance party at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
- AP
Prince Harry has said he had enough material for two memoirs. But Harry said in an interview published in British newspaper The Telegraph on Saturday that he held back because he didn't think his father and brother would “ever forgive him.” He said that releasing his memoir wasn’t “trying to collapse the monarchy. This is about trying to save them from themselves.” Harry also revealed that he worries about Prince William’s children. He said he felt “a responsibility knowing that out of those three children at least one will end up like me. The spare." Harry’s candid autobiography "Spare” sold 1.4 million English-language copies on the first day it was published this week.
- By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer
Lisa Marie Presley may have been dubbed a “rock princess," but she staked claim as a singer-songwriter, even as she bore the legacy of her father. Presley, who died Thursday at the age of 54, was the daughter of musical royalty and the face of the Elvis estate. But through her own songwriting and singing, her own truth came out in dark and honest lyrics. Over three albums, she worked with a variety of co-writers and collaborators, proving that she could do more than replicate Elvis. Her music even foretold what would her happen wen she died — she will be be buried at Graceland, her father's mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.