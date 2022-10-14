Lil Baby is normally a man of few words outside of his music, but the Grammy winner has opened up in an interview with The Associated Press. In a wide-ranging discussion, Lil Baby talks about decriminalizing rap lyrics, his friends Young Thug and Gunna who are currently locked up in a RICO criminal case and his third studio album “It’s Only Me,” which releases Friday. He spoke to AP at his $20-million home in the neighborhood of Bel-Air, one the most exclusive communities in the U.S. He's come a long way from being a high school dropout and locked up in prison several years ago. Now, he says he's all about building a legacy for him and his children.