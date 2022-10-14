0
0
0
0
0

Kanye West, JPMorgan banking breakup planned for weeks
Ap
AP

Kanye West, JPMorgan banking breakup planned for weeks

  • By KEN SWEET - AP Business Writer

JPMorgan Chase and Kanye West are ending their business relationship, as the hip-hop star remains embroiled in controversy over his recent antisemitic comments. The decision became public Wednesday after conservative activist Candice Owens, who has been seen publicly at events with the rapper now known as Ye, tweeted a letter from JPMorgan severing ties. While Owens claimed that JPMorgan did not disclose the reason for severing ties, a bank spokesperson says the letter was sent to Ye on Sept. 20 after he publicly said he was going to cut off ties with the bank. Social media giants Twitter and Instagram have blocked Ye's accounts from posting due to antisemitic comments.

Q&A: Lil Baby talks new album, Young Thug, rap lyrics
Ap
AP

Q&A: Lil Baby talks new album, Young Thug, rap lyrics

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer

Lil Baby is normally a man of few words outside of his music, but the Grammy winner has opened up in an interview with The Associated Press. In a wide-ranging discussion, Lil Baby talks about decriminalizing rap lyrics, his friends Young Thug and Gunna who are currently locked up in a RICO criminal case and his third studio album “It’s Only Me,” which releases Friday. He spoke to AP at his $20-million home in the neighborhood of Bel-Air, one the most exclusive communities in the U.S. He's come a long way from being a high school dropout and locked up in prison several years ago. Now, he says he's all about building a legacy for him and his children.

Sports
AP

Fox to avoid World Cup off-field controversy in Qatar

  • By RONALD BLUM - AP Sports Writer

Fox plans to avoid coverage of Qatar’s controversial treatment of migrant workers during World Cup broadcasts, much as it didn’t address criticism of Russia’s government during the 2018 tournament. David Neal, executive producer of Fox’s World Cup coverage, says “our stance is if it affects what happens on the field of play, we will cover it and cover it fully.” He adds: “If it is ancillary to the story of the tournament, there are plenty of other entities and outlets out there that are going to cover that.”

Netflix sets $7 monthly price for its ad-supported service
Ap
AP

Netflix sets $7 monthly price for its ad-supported service

  • By MICHAEL LIEDTKE - AP Technology Writer

Netflix will unveil next month the first version of its video streaming service with ads. The move will give cost-conscious viewers a chance to watch most Netflix shows at a steep discount in exchange for putting up with commercial interruptions. The ad-supported service is scheduled to debut Nov. 3. It comes as Netflix tries to reverse a drop in subscribers. It will cost $7 per month in the U.S. That’s a 55% markdown from Netflix’s most popular $15.50-per-month plan, which doesn’t include ads. The ad option will also be available in 11 other countries. Subscribers choosing the cheaper plan won't be able to download shows while offline.

Steinbeck's tender letter to son sells for more than $32,000
Ap
AP

Steinbeck's tender letter to son sells for more than $32,000

  • AP

A heartfelt letter written by author John Steinbeck offering paternal advice to his teenage son who was experiencing love for the first time has sold at auction for more than $32,000. Boston-based auction house RR Auction said Thursday that the two-page, handwritten letter, dated Nov. 10, 1958, went for $32,426 to a collector who wishes to remain anonymous. The letter is remarkable because Steinbeck doesn’t simply brush off his then 14-year-old son Thomas’ feelings as childish puppy love. Steinbeck, who won a Pulitzer Prize for “The Grapes of Wrath” in 1940 and the Nobel Prize in 1962 for a body of acclaimed work, died in 1968.

Ap
AP

Whoopi Goldberg esperó mucho por “Till”

  • Por JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - Associated Press

Whoopi Goldberg dice que le llevó más de dos décadas a Hollywood considerar que la historia de Emmett Till valía la pena para la gran pantalla. Pero las cosas cambiaron tras la muerte de George Floyd en 2020. Ahora Goldberg verá el estreno este fin de semana del filme sobre la madre del adolescente afroestadounidense secuestrado y linchado, dirigido por Chinonye Chukwu, del cual es productora y actriz Goldberg.

Ap
AP

Movie review: 'Halloween Ends' confirms franchise is ready to be put out of its misery

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Previously, in the “Halloween” franchise: the residents of Haddonfield, fed up with four decades of fear inflicted by their local mask-wearing serial killer, Michael Myers, descended into a pitchfork wielding mob, chanting “Evil Dies Tonight.” Unfortunately, it was a forgone conclusion that …

Ap
AP

Paul Simon’s new house in Wimberley, Texas, has made him the talk of the town

  • Michael Granberry - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)

DALLAS — The great Paul Simon once wrote a song titled “Old Friends,” which contains the line: “How terribly strange to be 70.” Well, today is Simon’s birthday, and he is now 81. (That’s one year older than Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, whose birthday is also today.)

Ap
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 8, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

Ap
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 8, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

Ap
AP

Gabby Giffords named grand marshal of 2023 Rose Parade

  • By BETH HARRIS - Associated Press

Gabby Giffords will serve as grand marshal of the 134th Rose Parade. The former Democratic congresswoman from Arizona will ride down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena on Jan. 2. Giffords will be part of the coin flip for the 109th Rose Bowl game later that day. Because Jan. 1 falls on a Sunday next year, the parade and game will be held on Monday in keeping with the Tournament of Roses’ tradition of never having the events on a Sunday. Giffords was introduced on the lawn of Tournament House in Pasadena. The parade's theme for 2023 is “Turning the Corner,” which represents the world emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic.

An anchor again: Ted Koppel hosts show on US divisions
Ap
AP

An anchor again: Ted Koppel hosts show on US divisions

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

Ted Koppel will anchor a special edition of “CBS Sunday Morning” this weekend probing the nation's divisions. The 82-year-old Koppel has been an occasional contributor to the CBS program for about five years, but this is the first time he will fill in to give Jane Pauley a weekend off, because he wanted to dig into the topic. The show looks at how the Internet, talk radio and wealth disparities have divided Americans. But Koppel says he also wants to leave viewers with the long view. He's no Pollyanna, but he notes that Americans have gone through similar stages in the past.