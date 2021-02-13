The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
ASHFORD, Conn. (AP) — A fire on Friday evening destroyed four buildings at Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp for seriously ill children in Connecticut.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
- By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Dwayne Johnson sold the idea for a TV comedy about his colorful early years to NBC in early 2020, he was delighted to tell his parents that a version of their family life was bound for the small screen.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Pop musician Justin Timberlake has apologized to fellow artists Britney Spears and Janet Jackson after FX’s “Framing Britney Spears” documentary landed him in hot water.
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
“Breaking News in Yuba County” seems to be a stab at dark comedy, an ensemble crime romp commenting via sideswipe on TV news and the lust for fame. It’s hard to tell.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actress Michelle Trachtenberg claims showrunner and creator Joss Whedon was not allowed to be alone with her on set.
- Moira Macdonald The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
In this special Valentine's Day edition of Paperback Picks: a multitude of novels about love, in all its beautiful variety. Some of these are favorites of mine; some are books I've been meaning to get to; all should provide some pleasantly heart-shaped distraction.
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
The steady, screw-tightening accumulation of crises making up “Saint Maud” indicate a fully formed talent behind the camera. Writer-director Rose Glass’s debut feature, airing at 8 p.m. ET Friday on Epix and now available to stream, keeps its focus tight on two wonderful actors and on a comp…
- By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — In a lengthy social media post, Justin Timberlake says that he wants to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson “because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”
- Jen Yamato Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In her native South Korea, she's a household name. Now making her American film debut as the loving and foul-mouthed grandmother Soonja in Lee Isaac Chung's acclaimed family drama "Minari," veteran actress Yuh-Jung Youn has become the first Korean nominated as supporting actress for a SAG Aw…
- Neal Justin Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Kenan Thompson has been with "Saturday Night Live" since 2003, making him the most veteran cast member in the show's history. And he has no immediate plans to step away, despite the launch of his new NBC sitcom, "Kenan."
Review: 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,' but Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo don’t pack enough jokes
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Comedywise, Ian Fleming — not a funny man — has been a dubious influence on screen comedy for decades. Quite apart from full-on James Bond spoofs in the “Austin Powers” vein, elements and whole slabs of spoofy, outlandish Bond-inspired villainy have a way of popping up and weighing down all …
- Sonaiya Kelley Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In January 1990, activist Akua Njeri attended the funeral of William O'Neal, the man responsible for leaking information to Chicago police that aided in their assassination of her fiancee, Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, in 1969.
- Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
News broke late Wednesday that Gina Carano was no longer part of "The Mandalorian" or any other "Star Wars" projects — but the franchise doesn't really need her anyway.
- Victoria Hernandez Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The Crenshaw strip mall that was the center of Nipsey Hussle's fame is surrounded by a fence, nearly two years after the rap star was fatally shot there.
- Mikael Wood Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Thirteen years ago, Taylor Swift opened her song "Love Story" with a memory: "We were both young when I first saw you," the precocious country star, then 18, sang in the lead single from her 2008 "Fearless" album, "I close my eyes and the flashback starts."
LaKeith Stanfield on 'Judas and the Black Messiah': ‘I should've done some meditation, and some therapy, to prepare for something like this'
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Approaching any biopic, an actor prepares with “a marriage of research and imagination,” LaKeith Stanfield told me the other day.
- By JOSHUA GOODMAN Associated Press Writer
-
Three Fox News hosts — Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs and Jeanine Pirro — are seeking the dismissal of claims against them and their employer as part of a $2.7 billion libel lawsuit brought by the voting technology company Smartmatic.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
-
Robin Wright used to joke that her directorial debut had already been made. It was called “Blue Valentine,” it starred Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling as a couple falling apart, it came out in 2010 and it was directed by Derek Cianfrance, not her. And she’d always assumed that hers would …