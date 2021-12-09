0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

A dozen new holiday movies to check out this year

  • Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

Entertainment Weekly compiled a list of every original holiday movie that is set to come out this year on streaming and TV networks and the number is mindboggling: 146. And that is likely a low number.

Ap
AP

Review: Players risk more than a shot at becoming 'National Champions'

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

"National Champions" is thoughtful, involving, as current as can be — and oddly named. The college football national championship likely hangs in the balance, but the film is barely about that. Apart from highlights and coaches watching tape, there isn't a snap of football.

+2
'Dune,' 'CODA,' 'West Side Story' make AFI's 2021 top 10
Ap
AP

'Dune,' 'CODA,' 'West Side Story' make AFI's 2021 top 10

  • By The Associated Press

The American Film Institute lined up behind many of the end-of-year Oscar contenders, naming Steven Spielberg's “West Side Story,” Jane Campion's “The Power of the Dog” and Adam McKay's “Don't Look Up” among the year's 10 best films.

Ap
AP

Lawyer: Flavor Flav aims for sobriety, battery case closed

  • By KEN RITTER - Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Attorneys for entertainer Flavor Flav said Wednesday he’s working to stay sober following dismissal of a misdemeanor domestic battery charge stemming from a scuffle with his girlfriend at home in suburban Las Vegas.

+8
Serendipity strikes for Simon Rex as an adult-film antihero
Ap
AP

Serendipity strikes for Simon Rex as an adult-film antihero

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Simon Rex, in town for the recent Gotham Awards, where he was nominated for outstanding lead performance in “Red Rocket,” was comparing today’s pandemic-scarred New York with the city he knew in the 1990s as a VJ on MTV.

+39
AP PHOTOS: The world of entertainment saw rebirth in 2021
Ap
AP

AP PHOTOS: The world of entertainment saw rebirth in 2021

  • By The Associated Press

After a year of shutdowns and cancellations, 2021 brought rebirth and revival to the entertainment industry. Glamour made a big comeback on runways and red carpets in Europe and the U.S., which saw the return of the Met Gala and major film festivals and award shows.

Ap
AP

Julius S. Scott, author of 'The Common Wind,' dies at 66

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius S. Scott, a groundbreaking scholar of slavery and Atlantic history who wove together stories of Black rebellion for a doctoral thesis once likened to “an underground mix-tape” and for the acclaimed 2018 book “The Common Wind,” has died. He was 66.

Ap
AP

Movie review: 'Being the Ricardos' shows no love for Lucy

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” opens with confusion and ends with a fizzle, two appropriate bookends for this messy biopic about Lucille Ball that never lands on exactly what it is that it wants to say about the legendary TV woman, and her famous TV marriage. Folks have already looked a…