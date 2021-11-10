0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Book critic Moira Macdonald's top 6 books to read in fall 2021

  • Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)

These days, I'm often finding that I'd like to go someplace else. But, as going someplace else literally would be a lot of trouble, I'm mostly doing it through the pages of a book — where I can travel long distances, in mileage and in time, and be home by dinner.

+6
Get ready for more games: 'Squid Game' readies for Season 2
Ap
AP

Get ready for more games: 'Squid Game' readies for Season 2

  • By MARCELA ISAZA - Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The creator of Netflix's “Squid Game” says the hit TV series will be back for a season two, even though most TV shows in South Korea run for just one season. Due to the show’s global success, Hwang Dong-hyuk said, “I almost feel like you leave us no choice.”

Ap
AP

Brian Williams says he's leaving NBC News at end of year

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Williams, who remade his career as an MSNBC host after losing his job as NBC “Nightly News” anchor for making false claims about a wartime story, is leaving the network after 28 years.

+9
Rapper's rowdy past raises red flags in Astroworld lawsuits
Ap
AP

Rapper's rowdy past raises red flags in Astroworld lawsuits

  • By BERNARD CONDON - Associated Press

Lawsuits are piling up less than a week after the deadly crowd crush at the Astroworld concert, and legal experts say it’s not looking good for rapper Travis Scott and the companies behind the tragic event in Houston.