Awash in pink, everyone wants a piece of the 'Barbie' movie marketing mania

  • By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO - AP Retail Writer

Pink sauce on that Burger King burger? What about “Barbie-fying” your pet with sweaters and beds with Barbie motifs? If that’s too low-brow, perhaps you’d be interested in hot pink Barbie monogrammed knit leggings by luxury designer Balmain instead, selling at Neiman Marcus for a cool $2,150. Welcome to the wonderful and weird world of “Barbie” movie marketing. Ahead of Friday’s U.S. release of the “Barbie” movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. But it's going to be hard to stand out when the world is awash in pink.

Wrexham opens US tour with 5-0 loss to Chelsea before 50,596 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Sports
AP

Wrexham opens US tour with 5-0 loss to Chelsea before 50,596 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

  • By BOB SUTTON - Associated Press

Wrexham opened a four-game preseason U.S. tour with a 5-0 loss to Chelsea, which got two goals from Ian Maatsen and one each from Conor Gallagher, Christopher Nkunku and Ben Chilwell. The game drew 50,596 to Kenan Memorial Stadium. Actor Ryan Reynolds and co-owner Rob McElhenney have taken Wrexham from a struggling fifth-tier side to a fan favorite, largely through the globally-streamed docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham.” Chelsea, coming off a miserable 13th-place finish in the Premier League, was the 2021 European champion.,

Jason Aldean's music video criticized for 'pro-lynching' reference. Country music network pulled it
Ap
AP

Jason Aldean's music video criticized for 'pro-lynching' reference. Country music network pulled it

  • By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer

Country music star Jason Aldean has released a controversial music video for his latest single, “Try That In A Small Town." Country Music Television removed it Monday from rotation, three days after its release. In it, Aldean performs in front of the courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, where the Columbia race riot erupted in 1946 and the site of the 1927 lynching of an 18-year-old Black teenager named Henry Choate. On Wednesday, Aldean said in a statement, “In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song and was subject to the comparison that I was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests."

Ap
AP

Keanu Reeves and Dogstar play the Roxy for first LA-area show in two decades

  • Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The letters on the marquee of the Roxy Theatre spelled out “Dogstar” on Tuesday, and if that name seems familiar, well, maybe you were around at the start of this century when the rock band that includes actor Keanu Reeves on bass last played a show in Southern California.

Netflix's 2Q subscriber growth surges in a sign that crackdown on password sharing is paying off
Ap
AP

Netflix's 2Q subscriber growth surges in a sign that crackdown on password sharing is paying off

  • By MICHAEL LIEDTKE - AP Technology Writer

Netflix enjoyed its biggest springtime spurt in subscribers since the early days of the pandemic three years ago, providing the latest sign that a recent crackdown on password sharing and the rollout of a cheaper version of its video streaming service are paying off. The video streaming service added 5.9 million subscribers during the April-June period, according to numbers released Wednesday along with its latest quarterly financial results. The gains easily surpassed the roughly 2.2 million additional subscribers that analysts anticipated. The performance marked Netflix’s biggest springtime jump the service added 10 million subscribers during the same period in 2020. Netflix's stock fell 4% despite the gains.

Ap
AP

The Roxy will commemorate its 50th anniversary with Neil Young performance

  • Kelli Skye Fadroski - The Orange County Register (TNS)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood is turning 50 this fall, and to mark the occasion owner Lou Adler has announced that Neil Young will return to the stage for an intimate anniversary concert on Sept. 20, 50 years to the day that he headlined the opening night at the iconic…

Rita Ora bets on herself with 'You & I,' her 'personal letter' to fans
Ap
AP

Rita Ora bets on herself with 'You & I,' her 'personal letter' to fans

  • By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press

It’s hard to imagine a global pop star losing confidence, but that was Rita Ora. However, the multi-hyphenated entertainer partly credits her husband, filmmaker Taika Waititi, with regaining her musical mojo and is back with a new album, “You & I." The 12-track project  represents a personal milestone; she wrote on the album for the first time by converting diary entries into songs. The deeply personal project has only one collaboration, Fatboy Slim, on “Praising You” which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s dance/mix show airplay chart—a rework of his 1998 hit, “Praise You.” However, a deluxe version is coming with more star-studded guests.

What residuals are — and why Hollywood actors and writers are striking over them
Ap
AP

What residuals are — and why Hollywood actors and writers are striking over them

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

Residuals are an essential issue in the current strikes of Hollywood's actors and screenwriters. The term refers to long-term payments negotiated by unions that contributors receive for movies and TV series that are viewed after their initial release. The payment varies vastly depending on how and where their shown. Some can make millions, others just a few cents. The unions say the switch to streaming has gutted residual payments that especially working class actors depend on. The studios that employ actors and writers say their most recent contract offer includes generous increases in the payments.

American model Gigi Hadid and friend don't let marijuana arrest spoil Cayman Islands vacation
Ap
AP

American model Gigi Hadid and friend don't let marijuana arrest spoil Cayman Islands vacation

  • AP

American model Gigi Hadid and a friend are enjoying their vacation in the Cayman Islands after local authorities arrested the pair for marijuana possession. The Customs and Border Control agency of the British Overseas Territory said in a statement that agents found a small amount of cannabis in Hadid's luggage after she arrived on a private aircraft from the U.S. Authorities said Hadid and her friend pleaded guilty on July 12 to importing a controlled drug and a drug utensil. They were fined more than $1,200, and no conviction was recorded. “All’s well that ends well,” Hadid posted Tuesday on Instagram, along with a photo of her and a friend at the beach.