The BBC is under pressure over claims a well-known presenter paid a teenager for explicit photos

  • By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press

Senior British politicians are calling on the BBC to rapidly investigate claims that a leading presenter paid a teenager for explicit photos. The publicly funded national broadcaster is under pressure after The Sun newspaper reported allegations that the male presenter gave a youth 35,000 pounds ($45,000) starting in 2020 when the young person was 17. Neither the star nor the youth was identified. Though the age of sexual consent in Britain is 16, it’s a crime to make or possess indecent images of anyone under 18. In a statement, the BBC said “we treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them.”

What's behind the epidemic of concertgoers throwing stuff at artists?

  • August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

On Wednesday, the opening night of Drake's new tour, the superstar rapper was midway through a tender version of Ginuwine's "So Anxious" when a cellphone flew out of the Chicago arena crowd and smacked him in the wrist. Drake kept on singing, uninjured if a bit confused why someone would thr…

Woman arrested outside Taylor Swift's beachfront Rhode Island home on trespassing charge

  • AP

Police say a woman who was previously warned to stay away from Taylor Swift’s home in Rhode Island was arrested this week outside the beachfront property. Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella says the woman was discovered in front of the home and arrested Monday. TMZ published photos showing someone in handcuffs outside the home’s gates, which had multiple “No Trespassing” signs. Overzealous fans have been a problem for Swift over the years, with several arrests at her homes. Swift is in the middle of a 52-show stadium tour dubbed “Eras.” On Friday, she released “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” a re-recorded version of her third album.