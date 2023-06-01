Five years after “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the Spider-verse is still expanding in thrilling ways. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is the rare sequel that dazzles as much as the original did, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. Just to look at, it’s something to behold. Colors drip, invert and splatter in a shimmering pop-art swirl. If “Into the Spider-Verse” reveled in the head-spinning collision of universes, “Across the Spider-Verse” throws plenty more into its multiverse blender. But despite all that's going on, this “Spider-Verse” is remarkably grounded as a coming-of-age tale that's both universal and totally exceptional.