- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — The Poway-bred pop-punk band blink-182 will replace Frank Ocean as the Sunday headliner for the closing night of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts festival’s second weekend.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent and New York City cop turned conservative talk show host, told his radio listeners Thursday he is leaving Fox News where he had a weekly TV show since June 2021.
- AP
Weekend host and frequent Fox News Channel commentator Dan Bongino is leaving the network. He said on his podcast Thursday that he couldn't agree on a contract extension with Fox. The former New York police officer and U.S. Secret Service agent became a blunt-talking presence as a commentator over the last decade, and began the Saturday night show “Unfiltered” nearly two years ago. The Fox Nation streaming service will no longer simulcast Bongino's radio show and has canceled another program he had there. Bongino says Fox gave him the chance to do one last show this weekend, but he declined. Fox says it wished Bongino success in future endeavors.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Scheana Shay is continuing to spill the tea on her physical altercation with "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Raquel Leviss over the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal.
- AP
Officials in a southwest Florida city have canceled a gay pride parade and restricted other pride events to people 21 years and older. The decision to change this Saturday’s Pridefest events in Port St. Lucie was made Wednesday. The Pride Alliance of the Treasure Coast says the decision was made in anticipation of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signing a bill meant to keep children out of drag shows. The Florida House sent DeSantis a bill Wednesday that bans children from adult performances. The proposal is aimed at the governor’s opposition to drag shows. The legislation would allow the state to revoke the food and beverage licenses of businesses that admit children to adult performances.
- By ANDREW DALTON and MORGAN LEE - Associated Press
Prosecutors in New Mexico plan to drop an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film “Rust.” Baldwin’s attorneys said in a statement Thursday that they are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case. The actor and the film’s weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were both charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin, who was also a producer on the film, was pointing a pistol at Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun when off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kelly Clarkson's famously hazel eyes welled with tears this week as Henry Winkler offered words of encouragement to her dyslexic child.
- AP
A Detroit-area man has pleaded no contest in the slaying of a radio news anchor and an attack on his family. The Macomb County prosecutor's office said Arthur Williamson’s plea was made Thursday. A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is used as such at sentencing. He was charged with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and unlawful imprisonment. WWJ-AM overnight anchor Jim Matthews was found bludgeoned with a hammer in September. Authorities have said Williamson was a friend of the news anchor’s girlfriend. She and the couple’s 10-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter were injured.
'Hogwart's Legacy,' 'Last of Us,' among those to be highlighted by the Game Awards at Hollywood Bowl concert
- Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — After more than a decade and a half absence, the sound of video games will make themselves heard on the Hollywood Bowl stage this summer. Scores from the "The Last of Us," "Diablo," "League of Legends" and others will receive the orchestral treatment at an event honoring the 10…
- Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — Last month at a large, nondescript industrial warehouse across County Road 81 from Osseo High School, rock 'n' roll history was being made.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Rachel McAdams is proudly putting it all out there.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
F. Murray Abraham has broken his silence about his alleged sexual misconduct on the set of Apple TV+'s "Mythic Quest."
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
It's all right there in the title.
- Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — California legislators are advancing a bill aimed at codifying film set safety rules in the wake of the accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 15, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.
- By The Associated Press
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Mean Girls” star Rachel McAdams has revealed that she turned down starring roles in a bevy of major films following the runaway success of the 2004 teen cult classic.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
A new moon is dawning — again.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
Whether you're drawn to the latest practices and products in beauty and wellness, or vehemently opposed, “Natural Beauty” by Ling Ling Huang is a novel that will surely hit a nerve for its timeliness and not totally unbelievable story. Told from the perspective of an unnamed protagonist a woman takes a job at a posh store called Holistik, that tells its customers that it only takes money to be their best selves. Over time, the dream job turns into a nightmare as the workers at Holistik will do anything to achieve perfection. Reviewer Alicia Rancilio suggests it as a great choice for book clubs.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
James Corden departs "The Late Late Show" on Thursday, April 27, after manning the desk for eight years. I'm surprised he lasted that long.
- By CRISTINA JALERU - Associated Press
Veteran DJ Tiësto finds new electronic dance music elan on his seventh studio album “Drive,” a pleasant bag of old school remixes and new collaborations. The Associated Press' Cristina Jaleru writes in a review that the whole album isn't floor-to-ceiling bangers, but a good enough proportion to keep the party going. “Lay Low” is a certified bop, mixing a church choir vibe with a sinister autotune to great effect. The album features collabs with Tate McRae, Ava Max and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and a reworked version of the Black Eyed Peas' classic club anthem “Pump It Louder.” The album is out Friday.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Two young wine experts battle for a massive inheritance in the Apple TV+ series “Drops of God,” which suffers from pacing issues early on but grows into a lively and emotionally engrossing story by the end. Part high-stakes competition, part family drama, the action takes place in France and…
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
There is a line in “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant,” in theaters Friday, in which Jake Gyllenhaal’s army sergeant John Kinley is having a disagreement with Dar Salim’s Ahmed, the man assigned to be his interpreter in Afghanistan, who has gone beyond straight translation and into the realm of strategy. Kinley tells him that he’s there to translate. Ahmed responds that he’s an interpreter.The line is Gyllenhaal’s favorite and a perfect encapsulation of the dynamic between the two men, who, despite themselves, forge a bond that goes beyond words and has both risking their lives to save the other in the name of a debt.
- Rich Heldenfels - Tribune News Service (TNS)
You have questions. I have some answers.