- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
-
The author of the celebrated lesbian novel adapted in the 2015 film “Carol” and the creator of the sociopathic serial killer and frequent film character Tom Ripley, Texas-born Patricia Highsmith is now the subject of the fine documentary “Loving Highsmith.”
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Get ready to see some familiar faces on the podium. The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, airing at 8 p.m. ET Monday on NBC, may have invited some newcomers to the party, but viewers can expect lots of repeat winners.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'Gutsy'
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, many fondly reminisced about one of the most famous movies ever to depict the monarch.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
Queen Latifah fights Nazis in "End of the Road," and not even that bit of ridiculousness can save this inept thriller from being one of the year's most hapless films.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Megan Hilty has publicly broken her silence about the loved ones she lost in a floatplane crash Sunday afternoon in Washington state.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has put many things on a brief pause, including production on the Netflix series "The Crown."
Steve James’ ‘A Compassionate Spy,’ about a UChicago physicist who leaked nuclear secrets to the Soviets, premieres at Venice and Telluride
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
VENICE, Italy — “This is kind of like: whoa.”
- Charlie Vargas - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
Singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield has gone from punk rocker to indie artist, but the next step in her musical metamorphosis involved embracing a part of herself that she’d previously shied away from: her Southern country roots.
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: