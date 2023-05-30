0
With the competition's 2 best films, Sandra Hüller is this year's queen of Cannes

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

CANNES, France — "Anatomy of a Fall," which was awarded the Palme d'Or to close out the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, opens with a one-on-one interview that quickly goes south. A successful novelist named Sandra, played by the German actor Sandra Hüller, has invited a graduate stude…

Milton Larsen, co-founder of Hollywood's Magic Castle, dead at 92

  • Harriet Ryan - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Milton Larsen, who as co-founder of the Magic Castle transformed a falling-down Hollywood mansion into an iconic private club that attracted top magicians and their fans from around the world, died Sunday. He was 92.

Exclusive secrets of the National Spelling Bee: Picking the words to identify a champion

  • By BEN NUCKOLS - Associated Press

The word list for the Scripps National Spelling Bee is crafted by a panel of 21 people, including five former Scripps champions. Those who submit words for use in the bee are given assignments throughout the year to come up with a certain number of words at a certain level of difficulty. Then the panel meets to debate the words and toss out the ones that are unfair or pose unresolvable problems. Even as spellers have improved with the help of comprehensive study guides and private coaching, panelists are confident they can continue to come up with words difficult enough to identify a champion.