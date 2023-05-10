0
0
0
0
0

Chanel lures stars with cruise fashion show in Los Angeles
Ap
AP

Chanel lures stars with cruise fashion show in Los Angeles

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer

With stars like Margot Robbie and Lil Nas X in front row seats, the sporty designs of Virginie Viard shined bright during last night's Chanel show in Los Angeles. The fashion brand took over the Paramount Pictures lot to unveil a cruise collection inspired by Hollywood glam. The splashy spectacle had Snoop Dogg dancing in his bleacher seat while models strutted across what looked like a black-and-white Chanel basketball court with two large scoreboards. The spacious scene gave models room to work in front of stars including Kristen Stewart, Elle Fanning, Issa Rae, H.E.R., Paris Hilton, Andra Day, Leslie Mann and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Ukrainian singer Jamala to perform new album for Eurovision
Ap
AP

Ukrainian singer Jamala to perform new album for Eurovision

  • By HILARY FOX - Associated Press

Ukrainian singer Jamala won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2016 with a song about the deportation of Crimean Tatars. Fast forward to this Eurovision week and she's launching a new album, filled with more stories about her ancestors. “Qirim” expands on the connection Jamala felt with her heritage when she performed “1944” in the Crimean Tatar language seven years ago and took the continent's top pop prize.The 14 tracks are traditional songs she found while playing part detective, part music historian. The singer spoke to The Associated Press from Liverpool while rehearsing to perform the album in its entirety with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, as part of this year’s Eurovision celebrations.