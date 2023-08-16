0
Prosecutors weigh second gun analysis in fatal shooting of cinematographer by Alec Baldwin
  • By MORGAN LEE - Associated Press

Prosecutors have received a second expert analysis of the revolver fired in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of a Western film in New Mexico, as they weigh whether to refile charges against the actor. Baldwin has said the gun fired accidentally after he followed instructions to point it toward cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was behind the camera. Baldwin says he pulled back the hammer — but not the trigger — and the gun fired. The new analysis from an Arizona-based expert in ballistics and forensic testing of the reconstructed firearms says the trigger had to have been pulled or depressed. The report was released publicly Tuesday.

DeSantis' appointees ask judge to rule against Disney without need for trial
  • By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees to a board that oversees Walt Disney World say a Florida judge should rule without trial against Disney as the company fights Gov. Ron DeSantis’ takeover of the governing district. Members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District on Tuesday asked the judge for a summary judgment that would rule in their favor. The case is one of two lawsuits stemming from the takeover, which was retaliation for Disney’s public opposition to the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation championed by DeSantis. In the other lawsuit, Disney says DeSantis violated the company’s free speech rights.

Oprah, Meryl Streep, Michael. B. Jordan to be honored at Academy Museum Gala
  • AP

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will pay tribute to Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Michael B. Jordan and Sofia Coppola in its annual fundraising gala next month.  The Academy Museum Gala has become a key fundraising event for the movie museum since its opening in 2021 in Los Angeles. The Oct. 14 event, the third such gala, received a greenlight from the striking actors and writers guilds. SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild have limited what promotion activities their members can do during the ongoing work stoppages. Streep, Winfrey, Jordan and Coppola will each be given awards celebrating their careers.

'Wounded Indian' sculpture given in 1800s to group founded by Paul Revere is returning to Boston
  • By MARK PRATT - Associated Press

A statue that depicts a felled Native American pulling an arrow from his torso is being returned to the Boston-area organization cofounded by Paul Revere that thought it had been destroyed decades ago. “Wounded Indian” sculpted in 1850 was a gift to the Massachusetts Charitable Mechanic Association in 1893. But when the organization moved in 1958, it was lost. It turned up in the Chrysler Museum of Art in Virginia in the late 1980s and led to a legal dispute that was not resolved until last week. That's when the Chrysler Museum agreed to return it following public pressure and an FBI investigation.

Madonna reschedules tour after ICU stay, North American dates kick off this December
  • By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer

Madonna has rescheduled her North American concert dates. In June, the pop superstar suffered a serious bacterial infection that led to her hospitalization in an intensive care unit for several days. The Celebration Tour was then postponed. Originally scheduled to kick off July 15 in Vancouver and run through October 8 in Las Vegas, her tour will now start on October 14 at London’s O2 Arena. The rescheduled North American tour will immediately follow, beginning December 13 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and running through April 2024. Concerts in San Francisco, Las Vegas and Phoenix, as well as Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Nashville, Tennessee have been canceled.

Accounts of 'body checks' at Miss Universe Indonesia shock the nation as contestants speak out
  • By ANDI JATMIKO - Associated Press

Accounts of contestants being forced to strip to their underwear for "body checks” during the Miss Universe Indonesia pageant earlier this month have shocked the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation. Contestants are now speaking out and charges of sexual harassment have been filed against the local organizers. A lawyer representing seven of the contestants says the “body checks” took place in a hotel ballroom, with about two dozen people present, including men. The lawyer says five of the contestants said they were then photographed topless. One of the contestants, a 23-year-old model who represented West Java province, recounted her “body check” ordeal in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Movie review: 'birth/rebirth' an effective modern take on 'Frankenstein'

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bodies make sense to morgue technician Rose (Marin Ireland) — it’s people that don’t. A pathologist in a Bronx hospital, the socially awkward Rose is comfortable with death, almost flippant about it. It’s a requirement for the job, but she isn’t like other techs, plunging her hand into the b…

US-focused Opera News, to cease publication in November after 87 years

  • By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press

Opera News will print its final issue in November and be incorporated into Britain-based Opera magazine. The 87-year-old publication has focused on the Metropolitan Opera and spotlighted the art form in the U.S. The Met said the Metropolitan Opera Guild, a separate company formed in 1935 by Eleanor Belmont to aid the opera house, will scale back operations and become a supporting organization of the Met. The opera company will take over the education program that allows about 12,000 school children each year to attend dress rehearsals.

What to stream: A summer syllabus for the movies you may have missed

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

August is a weird movie month: a lot of folks are on vacation, the big summer blockbusters are petering out and the fall festival and awards season movies are just out of reach. It’s the perfect time to catch up with the best films from the first half of the year, especially those that may h…