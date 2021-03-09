- By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Stuck at home during the pandemic, BTS created “Dynamite" and released the song to their isolated fans as a gift. Now, the gift has returned to them — in the form of their first Grammy nomination.
The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Seattle ticketing company Brown Paper Tickets has agreed to pay $9 million in restitution to an estimated 45,000 customers.
- By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — There were royal victims and villains in Harry and Meghan’s tell-all — or tell enough — interview with Oprah Winfrey. But there was only one immediate and clear winner: the American media queen.
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian sitcom "Kim’s Convenience″ is set to close up shop after its fifth season.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
We’ve got singing queens and knights and rooks.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Promising Young Woman” and “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” are among the nominees for the top honor of the 32nd annual Producers Guild Awards, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for outstanding producer.
- By The Associated Press
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
- Josh Rottenberg, Stacy Perman Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
On Saturday night, in the wake of a Los Angeles Times investigation that cast a shadow of controversy over this year's Golden Globes ceremony, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that it is committing to "transformational change."
- Stephen Battaglio Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Oprah Winfrey’s highly anticipated interview with disaffected royal couple Meghan and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was a major ratings draw for CBS on Sunday.
- Dan DeLuca The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
Willie Nelson
- By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Oprah Winfrey’s two-hour prime-time interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, contained revelations and allegations that have left Britain’s royal family reeling, painting a picture of racism, insensitivity and deep-rooted dysfunction.
- Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)
Minnesota's best, and most honored, movie has turned 25. Shot in the winter of 1995 but released on March 8, 1996, Joel and Ethan Coen's "Fargo" earned a pair of Oscars (for best actress Frances McDormand and the Coens' screenplay), spawned two TV series (a brief one starring Edie Falco prec…
- Glenn Whipp Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Maybe it won't be the revelation that Hollywood Foreign Press Association members paid themselves nearly $2 million last fiscal year or that the self-dealing continues to mushroom ($311,020 in January alone, according to the monthly treasurer's report) or that, according to people within the…
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Times Square performer known as the Naked Cowboy was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest without violence and cited for panhandling while working a gig at Bike Week in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Daryl from ‘Walking Dead’ finally has romantic relationship, here’s what Norman Reedus has to say about it
- Gina Salamone New York Daily News (TNS)
It took 10 seasons, but a “Walking Dead” character whose love life has been the subject of much fan speculation has finally scored some romance scenes.
- Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It was good while it lasted.
Nina Metz: Meghan and Harry talk to Oprah Winfrey. It was the racism all along: ‘It was all happening just because I was breathing'
- Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
In her years as an actress and someone who worked with humanitarian causes, Meghan Markle always struck me as someone who does the research and thinks through the complexities of the various projects before taking them on. I had just assumed she put this same personality trait to use when co…
- Luaine Lee Tribune News Service (TNS)
Though Irish actor James Nesbitt has played everything from Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde to Pontius Pilate, he says there’s only one requirement to acting: believability. “You try and play the truth of the character, as complicated as that is,” he says, in his lyrical Irish brogue.
- By ANN LEVIN Associated Press
“Women Street Photographers,” edited by Gulnara Samoilova (Prestel)
- By BROOKE LEFFERTS Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Malala Yousafzai is a Nobel laureate known around the world for her activism, but she's also a cartoon fan, and is taking her love of television and film to Apple TV+.