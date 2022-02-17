0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Oscars 2022: How the races are shaping up after the nominations

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

"Dune" earned 10 Oscar nominations ... but not one for its director, Denis Villeneuve. "House of Gucci's" Jared Leto was recognized for the 17 pounds of latex he wore, but not his finely honed Italian accent. And "The Power of the Dog" pretty much hauled in every possible nomination it could…

Ap
AP

Eddie Vedder’s ‘Earthling’ album is a star-studded delight

  • Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)

Two years ago, Eddie Vedder stood in a lounge-y Hollywood event space, packed with industry types and high-end speakers to premiere Pearl Jam’s 11th studio album, “Gigaton.” With a twinkle in his eye, Vedder hinted, as modestly as possible, he felt the band captured “a little sort of magic” …

Ap
AP

Meet the aspiring rapper who plays one — two, actually — on TV

  • Dawn Burkes - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Art imitates life imitates art for Precious Way. She is not just an aspiring rapper, but she also plays two of them — that's right, two — on TV: Jojo on ABC's drama "Queens" and Luscious T on ALLBLK sitcom "Partners in Rhyme."

Ap
AP

Beale Street Music Festival announces eclectic lineup

  • AP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Van Morrison, Lil Wayne, The Smashing Pumpkins, Sarah McLachlan, Foo Fighters, Three 6 Mafia and Death Cab for Cutie are among the eclectic group of artists set to perform at this year's Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee.

CNN probe complete, yet mysteries on Cuomo, Zucker remain
Ap
AP

CNN probe complete, yet mysteries on Cuomo, Zucker remain

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN's parent company says it has completed its investigation into circumstances surrounding the firing of anchor Chris Cuomo and ouster of network chief Jeff Zucker. But for a news organization, it has chosen to leave questions unanswered.

Judge: Palin libel case jurors knew he'd rejected her claims
Ap
AP

Judge: Palin libel case jurors knew he'd rejected her claims

  • By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The judge presiding over the libel lawsuit brought by former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin against The New York Times said Wednesday that jurors knew before delivering their verdict that he’d already decided to rule against Palin but they said it didn't affect the outcome.

Troy Kotsur's road to making history at the Oscars
Ap
AP

Troy Kotsur's road to making history at the Oscars

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — In his Oscar-nominated performance in “CODA,” Troy Kotsur has one spoken line, but it’s a good one. Urging his daughter, played by Emilia Jones, to pursue her dreams of singing and attending college, he says aloud: “Go!”