5 times Pamela Anderson's memoir left us wanting more — a lot more

  • Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

"Love, Pamela," the new book by bombshell-slash-activist Pamela Anderson, covers a lifetime in 230-odd pages. It works out to about a little more than four pages for each year of her life — the chronological equivalent of a rock skipping over the surface of a deep, glacier-fed lake, like tho…

Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter charge in set death
Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter charge in set death

  • By MORGAN LEE - Associated Press

Prosecutors have linked Alec Baldwin to an expansive list of alleged failures in firearms safety in a filing of a felony involuntary manslaughter charge against the actor in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico movie set. A Santa Fe district attorney announced the charges Tuesday. Halyna Hutchins died shortly after being wounded during rehearsals at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when the gun went off, killing her and wounding the director, Joel Souza. Film-set weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed also faces involuntary manslaughter charges.

French Quarter Festival unveils lineup for 40th anniversary
French Quarter Festival unveils lineup for 40th anniversary

  • AP

Organizers have announced a lineup of more than 270 acts for New Orleans’ 40th annual French Quarter Festival, billed as Louisiana’s largest free showcase of music, food and culture. Artists scheduled to perform at the April 13-16 event include Irma Thomas, Ani DiFranco, Tank and the Bangas, blues guitarist Samantha Fish and a collaboration between the Soul Rebels and bounce rap artist Big Freedia. Organizers say the annual event welcomes over 825,000 people and is a critical economic driver for the city. To celebrate the milestone year, a special opening-day parade featuring brass bands is planned and later a fireworks display over the Mississippi River.

After academy review, Riseborough will keep Oscar nomination
After academy review, Riseborough will keep Oscar nomination

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Andrea Riseborough will not be stripped of her Oscar nomination for best actress. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences says Tuesday that a review of the awards campaign for the indie drama “To Leslie” found some areas of concern, but nothing that warranted rescinding Riseborough's nomination. The star-studded grassroots campaign for the British actor had prompted skepticism from some academy voters and caused a stir in Hollywood. Shortly ahead of nominations, Riseborough was propelled into the race after a host of celebrities hosted screenings of “To Leslie” and numerous A-listers promoted her on social media. The academy, though, did say that some of the tactics used were of concern.

