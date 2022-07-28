0
Wounded Knee artifacts highlight slow pace of repatriations

  • By PHILIP MARCELO - Associated Press

Tribes in South Dakota are working with a rural Massachusetts museum to return hundreds of items believed to have been taken from ancestors massacred at Wounded Knee Creek in 1890. It’s a recent example of efforts to repatriate human remains and other items to tribes nationwide. A federal database shows some 870,000 items that should be returned to tribes by law are still in the possession of colleges, museums and other institutions across the country. The holdings include nearly 110,000 human remains. The University of California, Berkeley tops the list, followed closely by the Ohio History Connection.

Resorts reaches deal with union; only 1 casino without pact

  • By WAYNE PARRY - Associated Press

Resorts casino reached an agreement with Atlantic City’s main casino workers union, leaving only one of the city’s nine casinos without a new labor agreement. And that casino, the Golden Nugget, will sit down at the bargaining table on Thursday with Local 54 of the Unite Here union, at which a deal is considered likely to be reached. Resorts agreed Wednesday to the same economic terms as the city’s larger casinos did several weeks ago. Housekeeping employees will see their pay increase to $22 per hour at the end of the four-year contract.

Shawn Mendes cancels world tour to prioritize his health

  • By The Associated Press

Shawn Mendes has pulled the plug on the rest of his world tour, cancelling dates in North America and Europe so he can focus on his mental health. “I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away,” the singer-songwriter posted on social media. He assured fans he will continue to make music and will tour in the future. “I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal,” he wrote. Mendes has had six top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” “If I Can’t Have You” and “Senorita.”

Anthony Fauci's life, work during COVID are PBS film's focus

  • By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer

Dr. Anthony Fauci and his tumultuous experience during the COVID-19 pandemic are the focus of a PBS documentary. “Tony – A Year  in the Life of Dr. Anthony Fauci" will debut next spring on PBS' “American Masters” showcase after a theatrical release. PBS says the film will follow Fauci at home and at work during a 14-month period starting from President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January 2021. Fauci said recently that he plans to retire by the end of Biden’s term in January 2025. Fauci has served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.

Ex-CNN anchor Chris Cuomo returning with online, cable shows

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

Seven months after being fired by CNN, Chris Cuomo is reemerging into the public eye. A weekly YouTube video and podcast, dubbed “The Chris Cuomo Project,” debuted last week. In an interview with NewsNation host Dan Abrams, Cuomo revealed he will do a prime-time show for that fledgling cable network starting in the fall. NewsNation averaged 46,000 viewers in prime time last year while CNN had 1.1 million a night. Cuomo said that “I want to find a way to help people.” He also said he was not a “hater” of CNN, even though he's in litigation seeking $125 million from his old employer.

Movie review: B.J. Novak's directorial debut 'Vengeance' a smart social satire

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

B.J. Novak opens his debut feature “Vengeance,” which he wrote, directed and stars in, with a scene of acidic social commentary that lays the tone for the smart satire of contemporary media culture that ensues. In a scene that targets the mating rituals of the urban-dwelling modern American …

Review: On 'Surrender,' Maggie Rogers underlies her vitality

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Maggie Rogers' 12-track “Surrender” is the follow-up to “Heard It in a Past Life,” her 2019 debut album that announced a major talent. Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy says the new album only solidifies Rogers as one of the most interesting singer-songwriters out there. It’s less tentative or dreamy than her debut, more brash, confident, compelling and occasionally profane. From the bubblegum pop of “Want Want” to the soaring ballad “Begging For Rain,” the album consistently sparkles and, in a sign of Rogers’ increasing clout, includes contributions from Florence Welch, Jon Batiste and Mumford & Sons’ Ben Lovett.