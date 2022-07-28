Appreciation: What did Peter Brook and Richard Taruskin have in common? Next to nothing and everything
- Mark Swed - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Director Peter Brook and musicologist Richard Taruskin were transformative figures, and fixtures, in their fields. While alive they were too unalike — separated by age, temperament and activities — to tempt us to connect them in any way. Yet their deaths a day apart at the beginning of July …
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
You may have seen a “Pink Sauce” headline in your social feeds sometime in the past week. Maybe you skipped over it, but now it’s hard to escape. The Pink Sauce situation is real, and chef Carly Pii is taking it very, very personally.
- By PHILIP MARCELO - Associated Press
-
Tribes in South Dakota are working with a rural Massachusetts museum to return hundreds of items believed to have been taken from ancestors massacred at Wounded Knee Creek in 1890. It’s a recent example of efforts to repatriate human remains and other items to tribes nationwide. A federal database shows some 870,000 items that should be returned to tribes by law are still in the possession of colleges, museums and other institutions across the country. The holdings include nearly 110,000 human remains. The University of California, Berkeley tops the list, followed closely by the Ohio History Connection.
- By WAYNE PARRY - Associated Press
-
Resorts casino reached an agreement with Atlantic City’s main casino workers union, leaving only one of the city’s nine casinos without a new labor agreement. And that casino, the Golden Nugget, will sit down at the bargaining table on Thursday with Local 54 of the Unite Here union, at which a deal is considered likely to be reached. Resorts agreed Wednesday to the same economic terms as the city’s larger casinos did several weeks ago. Housekeeping employees will see their pay increase to $22 per hour at the end of the four-year contract.
- By The Associated Press
-
Shawn Mendes has pulled the plug on the rest of his world tour, cancelling dates in North America and Europe so he can focus on his mental health. “I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away,” the singer-songwriter posted on social media. He assured fans he will continue to make music and will tour in the future. “I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal,” he wrote. Mendes has had six top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” “If I Can’t Have You” and “Senorita.”
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
-
Dr. Anthony Fauci and his tumultuous experience during the COVID-19 pandemic are the focus of a PBS documentary. “Tony – A Year in the Life of Dr. Anthony Fauci" will debut next spring on PBS' “American Masters” showcase after a theatrical release. PBS says the film will follow Fauci at home and at work during a 14-month period starting from President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January 2021. Fauci said recently that he plans to retire by the end of Biden’s term in January 2025. Fauci has served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
-
Seven months after being fired by CNN, Chris Cuomo is reemerging into the public eye. A weekly YouTube video and podcast, dubbed “The Chris Cuomo Project,” debuted last week. In an interview with NewsNation host Dan Abrams, Cuomo revealed he will do a prime-time show for that fledgling cable network starting in the fall. NewsNation averaged 46,000 viewers in prime time last year while CNN had 1.1 million a night. Cuomo said that “I want to find a way to help people.” He also said he was not a “hater” of CNN, even though he's in litigation seeking $125 million from his old employer.
- Alexandra Del Rosario and Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Tony Dow, the actor who was best known as Wally Cleaver in the beloved 1950s sitcom “Leave It to Beaver,” has died. He was 77.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Lil Duval had a scary run-in on his ATV Tuesday after he was struck by a car while riding in the Bahamas.
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
-
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Hardly Strictly Bluegrass is coming “Back to the Park” in 2022.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
You won't break Beyoncé's soul. But someone apparently broke the embargo on her new album.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Shawn Mendes' world tour is officially canceled after the singer conceded he was not ready to hit the road after the long, COVID-19 pandemic-induced hiatus.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Everywhere you look, everywhere you go, there's a heart. But JoJo Siwa's broke when she had a disappointing run-in with "Full House" star Candace Cameron Bure.
Movie review: ‘Thirteen Lives’ an enthralling dramatization of effort to rescue youth soccer team from cave in Thailand
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
-
The effort to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in Thailand that captured the world’s attention in 2018 is rivetingly depicted in one of the best directorial efforts by prolific filmmaker Ron Howard.
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Not everyone liked the things that artist Claes Oldenburg made, which were gigantic sculptures of such commonplace items as a hamburger, a lipstick case, clothespin, ice cream cone, pretzel, ironing board, teddy bear, aspirin, and a very, very big bat in Chicago.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'Not Okay'
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
B.J. Novak opens his debut feature “Vengeance,” which he wrote, directed and stars in, with a scene of acidic social commentary that lays the tone for the smart satire of contemporary media culture that ensues. In a scene that targets the mating rituals of the urban-dwelling modern American …
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
'DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS'
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“The View” reportedly has its eyes set on former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Maggie Rogers' 12-track “Surrender” is the follow-up to “Heard It in a Past Life,” her 2019 debut album that announced a major talent. Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy says the new album only solidifies Rogers as one of the most interesting singer-songwriters out there. It’s less tentative or dreamy than her debut, more brash, confident, compelling and occasionally profane. From the bubblegum pop of “Want Want” to the soaring ballad “Begging For Rain,” the album consistently sparkles and, in a sign of Rogers’ increasing clout, includes contributions from Florence Welch, Jon Batiste and Mumford & Sons’ Ben Lovett.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Hold ‘em closer.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
To quote The Boss himself: “Poor man wanna be rich/ Rich man wanna be king/ And a king ain’t satisfied 'til he rules everything.”
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Barack Obama hopes to strike another chord with his latest summer playlist.