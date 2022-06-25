The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Amber Heard is not backing down yet.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
PILTON, Somerset, England — Phoebe Bridgers has more than emotional motion sickness after Roe v. Wade was overturned Friday.
- AP
-
The judge in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial has made a jury’s multimillion-dollar award official. Judge Penney Azcarate entered a written order Friday for Heard to pay Depp $10.35 million for damaging his reputation by describing herself as a domestic abuse victim in a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote. The judge entered a judgment order into the court record after a brief hearing in Fairfax County Circuit Court. She also ordered Depp to pay Heard $2 million, the jury’s award on her counterclaim that she was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers. The order was a formality after the jury announced its verdict June 1.
- By SOPHIA ROSENBAUM - Associated Press
-
It’s a rock musical space odyssey. Star Wars goes to Warped Tour, circa 2005. And it’ll make you want to dance. “Vaxis II” is a 13-track prog-rock symphony that was released Friday. It is a continuation of the concept albums, which pairs with the comic book series “The Amory Wars,” that the band has been building on for more than two decades. Coheed frontman Claudio Sanchez talked with The Associated Press about what it was like working on the album through the pandemic, the origin stories behind some of the songs and how his fans converted him into a cruise lover, or at least someone who can enjoy the moment.
Michael Phillips: With Roe v. Wade overturned, America returns to an era of criminalized abortions far worse than ‘Dirty Dancing’
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
With the U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 overruling of Roe v. Wade, eliminating a woman’s constitutionally ensured right to a legal abortion, America has been presented with the trailer for the movie of its own future. It is a film promising to make the pre-Roe, 1963 setting of “Dirty Dancing” look…
- By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ - Associated Press
-
Two members of a loose-knit group of dissident artists have been sentenced to prison in Cuba. The prosecutor’s office said Friday that Maikel Castillo was sentenced to nine years for attacks and defamation against the country’s institutions while Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara got five years for insulting national symbols. Both were involved with the so-called San Isidro Movement that had attracted unusually wide support among prominent Cuban artists. Castillo helped compose the Latin Grammy-winning song “Patria y Vida” — or “Fatherland and Life." Its twist on the Communist Party slogan “Fatherland or Death! made it a sort of opposition anthem.
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
-
In the twilight of his music directorship of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Riccardo Muti candidly outlined his legacy and implored musicians to remember his instruction on Giuseppe Verdi’s operas: use the 19th century scores without altered notes. He urged them to reject modern directorial concepts seeking relevance. “In 20 to 30 years, when everything will collapse, you will say maybe Muti was right,” the 80-year-old Italian conductor said. He adds in an interview with The Associated Press: “These operas are in the hands many times of stage directors who with some exceptions are destroying the opera.”
- By The Associated Press
-
Celebrities including Viola Davis, Bette Midler and Stephen King reacted with sorrow and frustration after the Supreme Court on Friday voted 5-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a woman’s constitutional right to abortion. Aisha Tyler called it a “dark day in American history” and Alyssa Milano says the ruling will have “deadly consequences.” Many also pointed to Thursday ruling by the court to overturn a gun-permitting law in New York, with Andy Cohen writing: “Guns for everybody and no reproductive rights. Twisted.” Many also urged followers to vote, like Henry Winkler and Jeremy Jordan.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
In "The Man From Toronto," Kevin Hart plays Teddy, a man so well-known for his screw-ups that among those in his orbit, including his wife, his name has become a verb that means to screw up. When someone drops the ball, makes a mistake or otherwise blunders something, they've Teddied it.
- By The Associated Press
-
This week’s new entertainment releases include a new album from Imagine Dragons, the reuniting of “Home Improvement” sitcom buddies Tim Allen and Richard Karn for “More Power” and the return of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as unlikely crime-solving New York City neighbors in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” The biggest new movie streaming this week is “The Princess,” coming to Hulu on July 1, starring Joey King as a royal who refuses to marry her intended. And Ken Burns adds his heft to “Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness,” which gives a voice to young people with mental health conditions and those in their lives.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Camille Vasquez, the Hollywood lawyer who gained international recognition after representing actor Johnny Depp in his defamation case against former wife Amber Heard, is once again making headlines.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
Eminem and Snoop Dogg have teamed up for a new Detroit to Long Beach track, "From The D 2 The LBC," the first-ever collaborative effort from the two veteran rhymers.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'Westworld'
- By DAVID SHARP - Associated Press
-
Demand for record albums continues to soar in the United States, and the manufacturing base is having to reinvent itself to meet demand. The Recording Industry Association of America says record album sales grew a whopping 61% last year — and reached $1 billion for the first time since the 1980s. Dozens of record-pressing factories have been built to try to meet demand in North America — and it’s still not enough. Industry officials said they don't know the ceiling for albums because of supply constraints. There are now about 40 plants in the U.S. — most of them smaller operations — and backlogs of six to eight months remain.
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
When Elvis Presley died in 1977, Lester Bangs argued his death marked the end of consensus in American culture.
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
It was early 2019 in Los Angeles, and Austin Butler already had Elvis on the brain. A friend, hearing him sing along to "Blue Christmas" in the car, had urged him to portray the icon one day; others brought it up too. Elvis seemed to be everywhere, but it was a dream role that felt impossible.
- Karla Peterson - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
I have a confession to make. When "Only Murders in the Building" debuted on Hulu last summer, I committed the TV offense of dismissing it, sight unseen.
'You can always come up with new ways to scare people': The 'visceral' horror of 'Callisto Protocol'
- Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Aliens. Outer space. Horrifically graphic body horror. Finally, veteran video game designer Glen Schofield is back to doing what he loves most.
- AP
-
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar for the week of 6/27/2022 :